AS Roma vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st May 2024

Club football makes a return with a set of club friendlies this week as AS Roma lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an intriguing encounter at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday. Both teams have been fairly impressive over the past year and will want to win this game to entertain their fans in Australia.

AS Roma vs AC Milan Preview

AS Roma finished in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have shown marked improvement since the turn of the year. The Giallorossi slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Empoli in their previous game and will hope to bounce back this week.

AC Milan, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the league table but have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The Rossoneri played out a disappointing 3-3 draw against Salernitana last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AS Roma vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against AS Roma and have won 21 out of the last 58 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Roma's 18 victories.

After an unbeaten run of nine matches against AS Roma in all competitions, AC Milan lost both their matches against the Giallorossi in the Europa League quarterfinals this year.

AC Milan have won only one of their last nine matches in all competitions, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 5-1 scoreline in a Serie A game against Cagliari earlier this month.

AC Milan have conceded 10 goals in their last four matches in all competitions and have failed to keep a clean sheet during this period.

AS Roma vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan are in the midst of a slump and have plenty of work to do before the beginning of the next season. The Rossoneri have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to make amends in the coming weeks.

AS Roma can pack a punch on their day and have stepped up to the plate under Daniele De Rossi. We expect the Giallorossi to be the better team on the day and secure a narrow win.

Prediction: AS Roma 3-2 AC Milan

AS Roma vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score - Yes