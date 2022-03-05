AS Roma vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips - 5th March 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Jose Mourinho's AS Roma take on Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

AS Roma vs Atalanta Preview

AS Roma are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly inconsistent under Jose Mourinho so far. The Giallorossi edged Spezia to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch against one of Italy's most formidable opponents.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. La Dea thrashed Sampdoria by a convincing 4-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident going into this fixture

AS Roma vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good record against Atalanta and have won 19 out of 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's 12 victories.

AS Roma ended a seven-game winless streak against Atalanta in the reverse fixture and will look to achieve another victory this weekend.

Atalanta have outscored every other team in the Serie A against AS Roma with an impressive 138 goals against the Giallorossi.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last seven away games against AS Roma and have an impressive recent record against Saturday's opponents.

AS Roma have managed the fewest points in meetings among the top eight teams in the Serie A this season and will need to step up against Italy's best teams.

AS Roma are unbeaten in six consecutive games in the Serie A for the first time under Jose Mourinho and will look to make the most of their purple patch in this fixture.

AS Roma vs Atalanta Prediction

AS Roma have hit their stride under Jose Mourinho and have been particularly impressive over the past month. The Giallorossi can pack a punch on their day and have built an excellent squad this season.

Atalanta can be lethal at their best and are perfectly capable of winning games against the Serie A's giants. AS Roma are in better form, however, and hold the upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-1 Atalanta

AS Roma vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AS Roma

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Tammy Abraham to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - AS Roma to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi