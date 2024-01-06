AS Roma vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th January 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Atalanta take on Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

AS Roma vs Atalanta Preview

AS Roma are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have slumped after an impressive start to their season. The Giallorossi edged Cremonese to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past Sassuolo by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AS Roma vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good recent record against Atalanta and have won 20 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's 14 victories.

Atalanta have won five of their last eight matches against AS Roma in the Serie A - as many victories as they had managed in the 22 such games preceding this run.

After a run of eight victories on the trot at home against Atalanta in the Serie A, AS Roma have won only one of their last nine such games in the competition.

AS Roma have lost two of their last three matches in the Serie A - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 12 league games preceding this run.

AS Roma have picked up 19 points and conceded only three goals in their last seven matches at home in the Serie A - only Juventus have a better record during this period.

AS Roma vs Atalanta Prediction

AS Roma have shown marked improvement under Jose Mourinho and have made the Stadio Olimpico a fortress in recent weeks. The hosts have slumped over the past month and have a point to prove going into this game.

Atalanta can pack a punch on their day and have troubled AS Roma in the recent past. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-2 Atalanta

AS Roma vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score - Yes