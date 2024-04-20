AS Roma vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2024

Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Bologna lock horns with Daniele De Rossi's AS Roma side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday.

AS Roma vs Bologna Preview

Bologna are in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have punched above their weight over the past year. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Monza last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The Giallorossi edged AC Milan to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game in the Europa League and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

AS Roma vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good recent record against Bologna and have won 23 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's nine victories.

Bologna have won 52 out of their 151 matches against AS Roma in the Serie A - more victories than they have achieved against any other opponent in the history of the competition.

Bologna won the reverse fixture by a 2-0 scoreline in December last year and could complete a Serie A double over AS Roma for the first time since their 1996-97 campaign.

AS Roma have scored only one goal in their last five matches against Bologna in the Serie A and have failed to find the back of the net in their last two such games.

AS Roma are unbeaten in eight of their last nine home games in the Serie A.

AS Roma vs Bologna Prediction

AS Roma have shown marked improvement under Daniele De Rossi and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Paulo Dybala has come into this own this month and will look to make an impact on Monday.

Bologna have exceeded expectations this season and will need to work hard to keep their place in the top four. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: AS Roma 1-1 Bologna

AS Roma vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Bologna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score - Yes

