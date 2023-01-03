AS Roma vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th January 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold after the World Cup break with a set of important fixtures this week as Bologna lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

AS Roma vs Bologna Preview

Bologna are currently in 11th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Hellas Verona to a 1-0 victory in a friendly last month and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Giallorossi eased past RKC Waalwijk by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

AS Roma vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a slight edge over Bologna and have 53 out of the 148 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's impressive 51 victories.

AS Roma have failed to find the back of the net in their last two Serie A matches against Bologna - as many times as they had endured such a result in the 39 games preceding this run.

AS Roma could potentially register three consecutive clean sheets at home against Bologna in the Serie A for the first time in their history.

AS Roma have lost their first match of the calendar year in three of the last five Serie A seasons - as many such defeats as they had suffered in the 13 years prior to this run.

AS Roma have played out draws in their last two Serie A matches and could be held to three consecutive draws in the competition for the first time since February 2021.

AS Roma vs Bologna Prediction

AS Roma have flattered to deceive in the Serie A this season and will need to be at their best in their remaining matches. The likes of Tammy Abraham and Nicolo Zaniolo have been impressive this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Bologna FC 1909 @BolognaFC1909en



#WeAreOne With only two days until #RomaBologna , let's go back to this stunning Rossoblù victory at the Olimpico in February 2020 With only two days until #RomaBologna, let's go back to this stunning Rossoblù victory at the Olimpico in February 2020 ❤️💙#WeAreOne https://t.co/qNU1jNU1qY

Bologna have troubled AS Roma in the past and will look to pull off another positive result against the Giallorossi. AS Roma are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AS Roma 3-1 Bologna

AS Roma vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Tammy Abraham to score - Yes

