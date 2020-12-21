AS Roma vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21 

Roma and Cagliari will wrap up their Serie A activities for the year when they trade tackles at the Stadio Olympico on Wednesday.

The hosts will be raring to get back to winning ways, having let a one-goal lead slip in their 4-1 defeat to Atalanta last weekend.

Cagliari also lost a one-goal lead in an eventual 1-1 draw with Udinese.

A win would see AS Roma end the year in the top four, but Cagliari need the points if they are to avoid engaging in a relegation battle once the league resumes next year.

AS Roma vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

The two teams have met on 29 occasions in the past, with Roma boasting a distinctly better head-to-head record.

The capital side have 15 wins and nine draws to their name, scoring 56 and conceding 41, while Cagliari were victorious just five times.

Their most recent competitive clash came in March, where a seven-goal thriller saw Roma edge a 4-3 victory, although both sides could not be separated when they faced off in a friendly back in August.

Roma form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Cagliari form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-D-D

AS Roma vs Cagliari Team News

Roma

The hosts have just one injury concern ahead of the visit of Cagliari, with Nicolo Zaniolo not expected back until March with an ACL injury.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Paulo Fonseca.

Injured: Nicolo Zaniolo

Cagliari

The visitors have been buoyed by the return to full fitness of Diego Godin, although there are still several injury concerns for The Islanders.

Simoni Aresti (COVID-19), Ragnar Klavan (COVID-19), Sebastian Walukiewicz (muscle), Alessandro Tripaldelli (physical discomfort), and Adam Ounas (COVID-19) are all sidelined.

Zito Luvumbo is a doubt with a muscle problem but there are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Sebastian Walukiewicz, Alessandro Tripaldelli, Adam Ounas, Ragnar Klavan, Simone Aresti

Doubt: Zito Luvumbo

Suspensions: None

AS Roma vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Mirante; Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini; Leonardo Spinazzola, Luca Pellegrini, Joran Veretout, Rick Karsdorp; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pedro; Eden Dzeko

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alessio Cragno; Luca Ceppitelli, Diego Godin, Andrea Carboni, Gabriele Zappa; Marko Rog, Christian Oliva; Riccardo Sottil, Joao Pedro, Nahitan Nandez; Alberto Cerri

AS Roma vs Cagliari Prediction

AS Roma would like to end the year on a high and should not much have too many problems against a Cagliari side who they have defeated four times in the last six fixtures.

The loss against Atalanta will serve as added impetus to blitz the Sardinian side who have struggled at the back for most of the season.

Prediction: Roma 3-1 Cagliari