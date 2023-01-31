AS Roma vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1st 2023

AS Roma and Cremonese go head-to-head at the Stadio Olimpico for a place in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

Both sides head into the midweek clash off the back of defeats in Serie A and will be looking to quickly return to winning ways.

AS Roma failed to move into the Europa League qualification places as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Napoli in Serie A on Sunday.

Prior to that, Jose Mourinho's side were on a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions, claiming six wins and one draw in that time.

Roma now turn their attention to the Coppa Italia, where they kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Genoa on January 12.

Cremonese failed to pick up their first Serie A win of the season as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Inter Milan last time out.

They have now failed to win five of their six competitive games since the turn of the year, losing four and claiming one draw.

However, they have enjoyed a much better showing in the Coppa Italia, where they claimed a stunning penalty shootout victory over Napoli on January 17 to set up a quarter-final clash against Roma.

AS Roma vs Cremonese Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with their first meeting coming last August, when Roma picked up a slender 1-0 victory.

Mourinho’s side are unbeaten in all but one of their last eight matches in all competitions, with Sunday’s loss to Napoli being the exception.

Cremonese are winless in 11 of their last 12 away matches, claiming six draws and losing five matches in that time.

Roma are currently on a run of five consecutive home victories, dating back to December’s 3-0 friendly loss against Cadiz.

AS Roma vs Cremonese Prediction

Off the back of their narrow defeat to Napoli, Roma will head into Wednesday looking to make an immediate positive reaction. Mourinho’s men possess the firepower needed to get the job done and we are backing them to claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-0 Cremonese

AS Roma vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma

Tip 2: First to score - Roma (The Giallorossi have opened the scoring in six of their last eight matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Cremonese’s last last five outings)

