AS Roma vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | January 3rd 2024

AS Roma and Cremonese are in action for the first time in the new year when they face each other in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

Having suffered losses in their final outings of 2023, both sides will head into the game looking to find their feet and begin the new year on a positive note.

AS Roma suffered a second consecutive Serie A away defeat last Saturday when they were beaten 1-0 by Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.

This saw Jose Mourinho’s men drop out of the European qualification places as they now sit seventh in the league table, one point behind sixth-placed Atalanta.

Roma now return to the Stadio Olimpico, where they are unbeaten in their last 10 matches and have lost just once across all competitions this season.

Cremonese, on the other hand, wrapped up their schedule for 2023 on Boxing Day, when they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Palermo.

Giovanni Stroppa’s side have now lost two of their last three games and are currently sixth in the Serie B standings, having picked up 32 points from 19 matches.

Cremonese now turn their attention to the Coppa Italia, where they kicked off the campaign with a 3-1 victory over Crotone back in August, before seeing off Cittadella 2-1 in the second round on October 31.

AS Roma vs Cremonese Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Roma holds a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Cremonese have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Mourinho’s men have won all but one of their last 10 home games across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina on December 10 being the exception.

Cremonese are without a win in their last three away matches, losing twice and picking up one draw since November’s 3-0 victory at Brescia.

AS Roma vs Cremonese Prediction

While Roma lost two of their final three games in 2023, they will be backing themselves to find their feet on Wednesday as they return home where they have been rock-solid this season. That said, we're predicting a one-sided affair at the Stadio Olimpico, with Mourinho’s men coming away with the desired result.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-0 Cremonese

AS Roma vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Roma to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than corner kicks in Roma’s last matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in five of the hosts’ last seven outings)