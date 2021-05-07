AS Roma vs Crotone prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Roma welcome Crotone to the Stadio Olimpico hoping to turn their hugely disappointing league campaign around in the final four matches.

Manager Paulo Fonseca has already learned his fate come the end of the season, so he may find it tough to motivate his players. The least he can do right now is try to end his tenure as the Giallorossi boss on a high before Jose Mourinho takes over.

Roma restored some pride this week following their disappointing 6-2 loss against Manchester United at Old Trafford a week ago. On Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League semifinal, Roma secured a 3-2 win against the English giants, losing 8-5 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Crotone have absolutely nothing but pride to play for in this game after succumbing to the jaws of relegation. They have picked up a paltry 18 points from 34 matches so far - the worst record in the division.

It's back to the drawing board for the Squali.

AS Roma vs Crotone head-to-head

Mayoral bagged a brace in the reverse fixture

Having only made it to the first division in 2016, Crotone have only faced Roma five times in the past. The team from the capital have won all five games, including a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture.

AS Roma form guide: L-L-D-L-W

Crotone form guide: L-W-L-L-L

AS Roma vs Crotone team news

AS Roma

🚀 Nakata 👌 Montella



An unforgettable comeback at a decisive moment in the title race! 💛❤️#ASRoma | #OnThisDay in 2001 📅 pic.twitter.com/uCLtxFvegX — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 6, 2021

Paulo Fonseca will miss the services of quite a few difference-makers, including former AC Milan forward Stephan El Shaarawy and first-choice goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

Pedro returned from injury to face Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals, so he'll be available again for selection.

Injuries: Riccardo Calafiori, Nicolò Zaniolo, Stephan El Shaarawy, Pau Lopez, Leonardo Spinazzola

Doubtful: Jordan Veretout

Suspensions: None

Crotone

Gli squali, sconfitti dall'Inter, retrocedono oggi in B.

"Il Crotone, con quindici stagioni di serie B e tre di A, è ormai una realtà del calcio italiano. Faremo di tutto per tornare nella massima serie."

E se lo dice il nostro presidente, noi gli crediamo

💪❤️💙 #WeAreSharks pic.twitter.com/cLhz4U5Z4Z — FC Crotone (@FcCrotoneOff) May 1, 2021

Serse Cosmi welcomed forward Luca Marrone back into the squad for his team's 2-0 loss against Inter Milan last weekend. Samuel Di Carmine is the only absentee for the visitors.

Injuries: Samuel Di Carmine

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

AS Roma vs Crotone predicted XI

AS Roma predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Antonio Mirante; Rick Karsdorp, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibañez, Bruno Peres; Bryan Cristante, Gianluca Mancini; Pedro, Davide Santon, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Borja Mayoral

Crotone predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz; Koffi Djidji, Vladimir Golemić, Lisandro Magallán; Salvatore Molina, Junior Messias, Luca Cigarini, Ahmad Benali, Arkadiusz Reca; Adam Ounas, Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo

AS Roma vs Crotone prediction

Adam Ounas has been his great touch recently

On paper, this should be a routine victory for Roma. However, given their terrible run of form in Serie A, nothing is a given for the Giallorossi right now.

Crotone have been playing with newfound confidence of late with their fate already sealed, so Roma will have to work hard to bag all three points. They should still have enough quality to secure a win against Crotone.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-1 Crotone

