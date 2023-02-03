AS Roma vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2023

AS Roma are back in action in Serie A as they play host to Empoli at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Still licking their wounds from Wednesday’s Coppa Italia exit, Jose Mourinho’s side will head into the weekend looking to quickly find their feet.

Roma suffered a shock exit from the Coppa Italia on Wednesday as they were beaten 2-1 by league bottom-dwellers Cremenense on home turf.

They have now returned their focus to Serie A, where they suffered a 2-1 loss away to Napoli last weekend which saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 37 points from 20 matches, Jose Mourinho’s side are currently sixth in the league table, but could rise level on points with second-placed Inter Milan with a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, Empoli were left spitting feathers against Torino last time out as they bottled a two-goal lead in the final eight minutes to play out a 2-2 draw.

They are unbeaten in six consecutive matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and three draws since December’s 1-0 friendly loss against AS Monaco.

With 26 points from 20 matches, Empoli are currently 10th in the league table, level on points with ninth-placed Bologna.

AS Roma vs Empoli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the previous 22 meetings between the sides, Roma have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture.

Empoli have managed just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Roma are currently on a six-game winning streak against Empoli, while they are unbeaten in the last 14 encounters between the teams since February 2007.

Empoli head into the weekend unbeaten in six games on the trot across all competitions, claiming three wins and three draws in that time.

Roma have lost their last two matches and will be looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat for the first time since also losing three straight matches between April and May 2021.

AS Roma vs Empoli Prediction

Off the back of their shock cup exit against Cremonese, Roma will be looking to make an immediate bounce-back. Mourinho’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to come away with a comfortable win in front of their home fans.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-0 Empoli

AS Roma vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corner kicks - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: First-half winners - Roma (Mourinho’s men have led at the interval in each of their last six games against Empoli)

