AS Roma vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th December 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Fiorentina lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in an important clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

AS Roma vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side defeated Parma on penalties in the Coppa Italia this week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Giallorossi edged Sassuolo to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

AS Roma vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good recent record against Fiorentina and have won 26 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's 11 victories.

AS Roma have lost two of their last three matches against Fiorentina in the Serie A - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 19 such games preceding this run.

AS Roma lost their previous game against Fiorentina in the Serie A and have not lost consecutive league games against La Viola since 2012.

Fiorentina have kept only one clean sheet in their last 30 matches away from home against AS Roma in the Serie A, with their only such result coming in a 2-0 victory in 2018.

AS Roma have picked up 19 points in their last eight matches in the Serie A and have won six of these games.

AS Roma vs Fiorentina Prediction

AS Roma have been impressive under Jose Mourinho this season and will need a consistent run of results to fight for a place in the top four. The likes of Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Fiorentina can pack a punch on their day and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. AS Roma are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-1 Fiorentina

AS Roma vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score - Yes