AS Roma vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th January 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches as Fiorentina lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in an important clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

AS Roma vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have flattered to deceive so far this season. La Viola edged Sampdoria to a 1-0 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Giallorossi defeated Genoa by a 1-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

AS Roma vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have an impressive record against Fiorentina and have won 30 out of the 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's 11 victories.

The 60 previous matches in the Serie A between the two teams have not produced a draw - the longest such run in the competition at the moment.

AS Roma are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches against Fiorentina in the Serie A, with Fiorentina winning the previous game in May last year by a 2-0 margin.

Fiorentina could potentially keep clean sheets in two consecutive Serie A matches against AS Roma for the first time since 1978.

AS Roma have won eight of their last 10 Serie A games against Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico and have scored an impressive 25 goals in the process.

AS Roma vs Fiorentina Prediction

AS Roma have an impressive squad at their disposal but have a few issues to address ahead of this match. Paulo Dybala has been impressive for the team so far and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Fiorentina can also pack a punch on their day and will need to work hard in this fixture. AS Roma are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-1 Fiorentina

AS Roma vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes