AS Roma vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Genoa lock horns with AS Roma in a crucial encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

AS Roma vs Genoa Preview

Genoa are currently in 11th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side defeated Parma by a narrow 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been in poor form over the past year. The Giallorossi were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Bologna in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Trending

AS Roma vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good recent record against Genoa and have won 24 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Genoa's eight victories.

Genoa have won a total of 33 matches against AS Roma in Serie A - they have secured a higher such tally only against Lazio in the history of the competition.

AS Roma have kept four clean sheets in their last six matches against Genoa in Serie A - as many such results as they had achieved in the 14 such games preceding this run.

AS Roma have remained unbeaten in their last 21 matches at home against Genoa in Serie A, with their previous such defeat coming in 1990.

After a run of seven defeats in nine matches in Serie A, AS Roma are unbeaten in their last four league games.

AS Roma vs Genoa Prediction

AS Roma have struggled to impose themselves in Serie A this season but have shown glimpses of improvement in recent weeks. Alexis Saelemaekers and Artem Dovbyk found the back of the net against Bologna last week and will look to add to their goal tallies on Friday.

Genoa can pull off an upset on their day and will need to be at their best in this fixture. AS Roma are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-0 Genoa

AS Roma vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: AS Roma to keep a clean sheet - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback