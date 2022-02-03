AS Roma vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AS Roma host Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Saturday, looking for their third consecutive win in the league.

Following a patchy spell, Jose Mourinho's side have looked better lately, winning their last three games in all competitions and scoring eight goals.

Back-to-back victories in the league have also seen them climb to sixth in the table with 38 points from 23 games, but remain five off the Champions League spots.

Genoa, meanwhile, look set to go down in the second-tier, following what's been a disastrous season for them.

With just one win and 13 points from 23 matches, the Griffins are second from bottom in the standings and winless in their last 20 consecutive matches, currently the worst run in all of Europe's top five leagues.

AS Roma vs Genoa Head-To-Head

Roma have won 21 of their last 29 matches against Genoa, losing five.

However, they're unbeaten in their last 15 top-flight matches against the Griffins, winning 12 and scoring 31 times in the process.

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Genoa Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-D

AS Roma vs Genoa Team News

AS Roma

The Giallorossi won't have Lorenzo Pellegrini and Leonardo Spinazzola, who's out with an Achilles tendon rupture.

After an emphatic performance at Empoli, head coach Jose Mourinho wouldn't want to make any changes to his side.

Injured: Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Genoa

The Griffins will also be missing quite a few players.

Paolo Ghiglione, Domenico Criscito and Yayah Kallon are injured while Hernani is recovering from COVID-19.

Andrea Cambiaso is suspended from the clash for getting a red card in their draw with Udinese last Saturday.

Injured: Paolo Ghiglione, Domenico Criscito, Yayah Kallon

Suspended: Andrea Cambiaso

Unavailable: Hernani

AS Roma vs Genoa Predicted XI

AS Roma (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio (GK); Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Rick Karsdorp, Bryan Cristante, Sergio Oliviera, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham.

Genoa (4-3-3): Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Silvan Hefti, Mattia Bani, Zinho Vanheusden, Johan Vásquez; Manolo Portanova, Milan Badelj, Stefano Sturaro; Caleb Ekuban, Mattia Destro, Kelvin Yeboah.

AS Roma vs Genoa Prediction

Genoa are winless in their last 20 Serie A matches, while Roma have won their last 15 consecutive games against them.

All signs point to a straight-forward victory for the home side, who should enjoy another highly productive evening against their porous defense.

Prediction: AS Roma 4-0 Genoa

Edited by Manas Mitul