AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th February 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona take on Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in an important clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Preview

AS Roma are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive under Jose Mourinho so far this season. The Giallorossi slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat in the UEFA Europa League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled over the course of their season campaign. The away side edged Salernitana to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 13 of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's six victories.

AS Roma have lost only 11 of their 63 matches against Hellas Verona in the Serie A - they have a lower loss percentage only against Bari in the competition.

AS Roma are unbeaten in their last 25 matches at home against Hellas Verona in the Serie A - their longest such league run against a single opponent since 1993.

Hellas Verona are unbeaten in three of their last five Serie A away games against teams from the Lazio region - as many teams as they had achieved the feat in the 22 such matches preceding this run.

Hellas Verona have picked up 12 points in seven Serie A games in 2023 - the seventh-best record during this period.

AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Prediction

AS Roma have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to work hard to cement their place in the top four. The likes of Tammy Abraham and Paulo Dybala have grown in stature this season and will be intent on proving their mettle this weekend.

Hellas Verona have been surprisingly poor this season and will need a run of good results to avoid relegation. AS Roma have been the better team so far and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AS Roma 3-1 Hellas Verona

AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Tammy Abraham to score - Yes

