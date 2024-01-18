AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th January 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona lock horns with Daniele de Rossi's AS Roma side in a crucial encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Preview

Hellas Verona are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Empoli to an important 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations over the past year. The Giallorossi slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of AC Milan in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have an impressive recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 14 out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's three victories.

Hellas Verona won the reverse fixture by a 2-1 margin last year and could complete a Serie A double against AS Roma for the first time since the 1968-69 season.

AS Roma and Hellas are on an even footing in their last seven matches in the Serie A and have picked up three victories apiece during this period.

AS Roma are unbeaten in their last 26 matches at home against Hellas Verona in the Serie A, with their previous such defeat in the competition coming in 1973.

AS Roma have lost their last two matches and could suffer three consecutive defeats in all competitions for the first time since 2021.

AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Prediction

AS Roma parted ways with Jose Mourinho this week and will need to turn a corner in their Serie A campaign in the coming weeks. Daniele de Rossi is a legendary figure at the Stadio Olimpico and will be intent on making a mark in his first game in charge of the club.

Hellas Verona can pack a punch on their day but have been in poor form this season. AS Roma are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AS Roma 3-1 Hellas Verona

AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score - Yes