AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona lock horns with an impressive AS Roma side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Preview
Hellas Verona are currently in 15th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a defeat on penalties at the hands of Venezia in the Coppa Italia this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
AS Roma, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Giallorossi edged Nice to a 2-1 victory in the Europa League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- AS Roma have an excellent recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 16 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's paltry four victories.
- The last five matches between AS Roma and Hellas Verona in Serie A have always witnessed a victory for the home team, with the most recent such fixture taking place at the Stadio Olimpico and ending in a 1-0 victory for AS Roma in April this year.
- AS Roma are unbeaten in their last 28 matches at home against Hellas Verona in Serie A, with their previous such defeat coming by a narrow 1-0 margin in 1973.
- AS Roma have won 18 of their 24 Serie A games in 2025.
AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Prediction
AS Roma have shown steady improvement this year and will look to make the most of their recent form this weekend. Artem Dovbyk has been a revelation for the Giallorossi so far and will look to make his mark in this fixture.
Hellas Verona have failed to meet expectations this season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. AS Roma are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: AS Roma 3-1 Hellas Verona
AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - AS Roma to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes