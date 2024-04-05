AS Roma vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The Serie A features another edition of the Derby della Capitale this weekend as Maurizio Sarri's Lazio lock horns with arch-rivals AS Roma in a crucial encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

AS Roma vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Juventus in the Coppa Italia this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Giallorossi were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Lecce in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

AS Roma vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good historical record in the Derby della Capitale and have won 73 out of the 198 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 58 victories.

AS Roma have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last four matches against Lazio in all competitions and could endure a run of five such consecutive games for the first time in their history.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last four matches against AS Roma in all competitions and could achieve an unbeaten run of five games in the Derby della Capitale for the first time since 2013.

AS Roma and Lazio played out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture last year and could play out draws in both their matches in a single league season for only the third time since the turn of the century.

AS Roma vs Lazio Prediction

AS Roma have shown marked improvement under Daniele De Rossi and will be intent on making the most of their form. The hosts have struggled in this fixture in recent years and have a point to prove going into this game.

Lazio can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best this season. Both teams have issues to address and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: AS Roma 1-1 Lazio

AS Roma vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score - Yes