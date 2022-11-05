AS Roma vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lazio lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in an important derby at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

AS Roma vs Lazio Preview

AS Roma are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side defeated Ludogorets by a comfortable 3-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Biancocelesti slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Feyenoord in their previous game and will look to bounce back this weekend.

AS Roma vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good record in the Derby della Capitale and have won 73 out of the 246 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 55 victories.

AS Roma won the previous game between the two teams by a 3-0 margin and could keep consecutive clean sheets against Lazio for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Lazio have won their last two derbies against AS Roma played in the first half of the season and have scored three goals in both these matches.

AS Roma have lost only two of their last 24 home games against Lazio in the Serie A, with their previous such defeat coming in 2017.

AS Roma have managed 25 points from their 12 games in the Serie A so far - six more than they had managed at this stage of the competition last season.

Lazio lost their previous league game against Salernitana and last suffered consecutive defeats in the Serie A in November 2021.

AS Roma vs Lazio Prediction

AS Roma have shown steady improvement under Jose Mourinho and will be intent on securing their place in the top four. The Giallorossi can pack a punch on their day and have troubled their arch-rivals at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio have struggled over the past week and have several issues to address ahead of this match. AS Roma are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: AS Roma 3-2 Lazio

AS Roma vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolo Zaniolo to score - Yes

