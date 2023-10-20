AS Roma vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2023

AS Roma and Monza return to action in the Italian Serie A when they square off at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s side head into the weekend in search of a fourth consecutive victory while the visitors are unbeaten in their last five outings.

AS Roma turned in another superb team performance as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Cagliari just before the international break.

Mourinho’s side have now won their last three matches across all competitions, including an emphatic 4-0 victory over Servette in the Europa League on October 5.

With 11 points from eight games, AS Roma are currently 10th in the Serie A table, level on points with 11th-placed Bologna.

Monza, on the other hand, picked up back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they thrashed Salernitana 3-0 last time out.

Prior to that, Raffaele Palladino’s men snapped their four-game winless run on October 2 when they picked up a 1-0 victory over Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium.

With 12 points from eight games, Monza are currently seventh in the Serie A standings, level on points with Frosinone and Lecce.

AS Roma vs Monza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between AS Roma and Monza, with the Giallorossi claiming one win and one draw in their previous two encounters.

Roma are on a three-match winning streak and are unbeaten in six of their last seven matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and one draw since early September.

Monza are unbeaten in their last five league outings, claiming two wins and three draws since a 3-0 loss against Atalanta on September 2.

Moutinho’s side are on a run of three consecutive home wins in all competitions, scoring a staggering 13 goals and keeping three clean sheets since September’s 2-1 loss against AC Milan.

AS Roma vs Monza Prediction

With 19 goals scored in eight games, AS Roma boast the second-meanest attack in the league this season and we see them running riot against a Monza side who have struggled for results on the road. We predict an action-packed contest at the Stadio Olimpico, with Mourinho’s men claiming all three points.

Prediction: AS Roma 3-1 Monza

AS Roma vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in eight of the Giallorossi’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: First to score - Roma (Mourinho’s men have opened the scoring in six of their last seven outings)