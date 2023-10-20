AS Roma vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2023

AS Roma and Monza return to action in the Italian Serie A when they square off at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.
Jose Mourinho’s side head into the weekend in search of a fourth consecutive victory while the visitors are unbeaten in their last five outings.
AS Roma turned in another superb team performance as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Cagliari just before the international break.
Mourinho’s side have now won their last three matches across all competitions, including an emphatic 4-0 victory over Servette in the Europa League on October 5.
With 11 points from eight games, AS Roma are currently 10th in the Serie A table, level on points with 11th-placed Bologna.
Monza, on the other hand, picked up back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they thrashed Salernitana 3-0 last time out.
Prior to that, Raffaele Palladino’s men snapped their four-game winless run on October 2 when they picked up a 1-0 victory over Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium.
With 12 points from eight games, Monza are currently seventh in the Serie A standings, level on points with Frosinone and Lecce.
AS Roma vs Monza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the third meeting between AS Roma and Monza, with the Giallorossi claiming one win and one draw in their previous two encounters.
- Roma are on a three-match winning streak and are unbeaten in six of their last seven matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and one draw since early September.
- Monza are unbeaten in their last five league outings, claiming two wins and three draws since a 3-0 loss against Atalanta on September 2.
- Moutinho’s side are on a run of three consecutive home wins in all competitions, scoring a staggering 13 goals and keeping three clean sheets since September’s 2-1 loss against AC Milan.
AS Roma vs Monza Prediction
With 19 goals scored in eight games, AS Roma boast the second-meanest attack in the league this season and we see them running riot against a Monza side who have struggled for results on the road. We predict an action-packed contest at the Stadio Olimpico, with Mourinho’s men claiming all three points.
Prediction: AS Roma 3-1 Monza
AS Roma vs Monza Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Roma to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in eight of the Giallorossi’s last 10 games)
Tip 3: First to score - Roma (Mourinho’s men have opened the scoring in six of their last seven outings)