AS Roma vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | Club Friendlies 2022

AS Roma will continue their pre-season formalities in Portugal when they take on Nice at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira on Saturday.

The Italian club squared off against Portuguese giants Sporting CP in their last friendly on Wednesday. Despite fielding a strong squad, they fell to a 3-2 defeat. Lorenzo Pellegrini scored for Roma in the second half, and they were helped by an own goal from Goncalo Inacio, but they still lost. Roma's pre-season comes to an end next week when they face Tottenham Hotspur in a friendly in Israel.

Nice, meanwhile, have played three games in the pre-season thus far but have not secured a win. They have struggled to get things going under new manager Lucien Favre. With just two friendly games left to play in the pre-season, they'll hope to secure a win.

After this match, Nice face another Serie A club, Torino, on July 30 before getting their new Ligue 1 campaign underway against Toulouse next month.

AS Roma vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Roma and Nice both have experience of going up against teams from Ligue 1 and Serie A respectively.

Roma have taken on French opponents 13 times, winning seven. They have suffered just two defeats, while four games have ended in draws.

Nice have faced Italian opponents eight times but are without a win, losing seven times and drawing once. They have scored just twice while letting in 15.

AS Roma vs Nice Prediction

Roma have scored two goals in both their friendly games, so the odds of them scoring at least once look good. Nice, meanwhile, have scored just once in their three friendlies thus far and will look to improve that here.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho might give new signing Paulo Dybala a start in this game, but Nice will be without Hicham Boudaoui and Andy Delort. Considering the form of the two teams into consideration, the game will likely end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Roma 2-2 Nice.

AS Roma vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Roma to first - Yes.

