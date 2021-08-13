AS Roma vs Raja Casablanca prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendly 2021

AS Roma play their last friendly game before their season opener against Fiorentina next week, hosting Moroccan side Raja Casablanca at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

I Giallorossi were having a decent pre-season but went down 5-2 to Real Betis in their last outing with three players sent off too.

Raja Casablanca, meanwhile, just wrapped up their 2021 league season in the Botola Pro, the Moroccan top-flight, finishing second to Wydad AC.

However, they aren't completely done yet, with an Arab Club Championship final against Al-Ittihad coming up next Saturday.

The match could prove useful for Lassaad Chabbi's side in terms of preparation as the Serie A giants will be a tough side to compete against, even though it's only a friendly.

AS Roma vs Raja Casablanca Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between AS Roma and Raja Casablanca.

🚨 OFFICIAL!



⚽️ AS Roma 🇮🇹 vs Raja Casablanca

🏆 Friendly game

📅 August 14th

🏟 Stadio Olimpico, Roma https://t.co/EQFJvioViK pic.twitter.com/Sqd9dUbuPN — RAJA Inside 🦅⭐️ (@RCA_Inside) July 19, 2021

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-W

Raja Casablanca Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

AS Roma vs Raja Casablanca Team News

AS Roma

I Giallorossi had three players sent off in the 5-2 defeat at the hands of Real Betis - Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gianluca Mancini and Rick Karsdorp.

However, suspensions do not apply in friendly games and all three players will be available for selection again on Saturday.

Edin Dzeko, who was also in the matchday squad that evening but didn't play, completed his transfer to Inter Milan yesterday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Raja Casablanca

The Green Eagles also had a player sent off last weekend in the Moroccan league. But that suspension would not apply in this friendly match. So winger Soufiane Benjdida, who saw red, will be available for selection here.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AS Roma vs Raja Casablanca Predicted XI

AS Roma (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Riccardo Calafiori; Bryan Cristante, Amadou Diawara; Nicolo Zaniolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Eldor Shomurodov.

Raja Casablanca (4-2-3-1): Amir El Haddaoui; Ayoub Chaboud, Soumaila Ouattara, Mohammed Naim, Oussama Soukhane; Fabrice Ngoma, Mohamed Zrida; Abdellah Farah, Mohsine Moutaouali, Mohamed Souboul; Salaheddin Amila.

AS Roma vs Raja Casablanca Prediction

Regardless of how the sides line-up for the clash, Roma are the favorites here.

With more experience and quality in their ranks, it should be a straight-forward victory against the Moroccan outfit.

Prediction: AS Roma 3-0 Raja Casablanca

Edited by Shardul Sant