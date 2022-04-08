AS Roma vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AS Roma host Salernitana at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday, looking to bounce back from their Europa Conference League setback.

For the second time this season, Bodo/Glimt beat the Giallorossi in Norway, pulling off a 2-1 victory in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

The defeat was their first in all competitions in 11 games since a 2-0 loss to Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia two months ago.

On the league front, though, Jose Mourinho's side haven't lost in 10 consecutive games, winning six.

This has boosted their top-four ambitions as Roma sit just five points off Juventus in fifth.

Salernitana, back in the top-flight after 23 seasons, have endured a miserable return, sitting rock bottom of the standings with just three wins and 16 points.

AS Roma vs Salernitana Head-To-Head

The sides clashed for the first time in history during the August reverse when Roma pulled off a stunning 4-0 victory.

A brace from Lorenzo Pellegrini, coupled with goals from Jordan Veretout and Tammy Abraham in the second half, gave the Giallorossi a comfortable win.

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-D

Salernitana Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-D

AS Roma vs Salernitana Team News

AS Roma

Head coach Jose Mourinho won't have Lorenzo Pellegrini available through a suspension after he picked up his fifth booking of the season.

Jordan Veretout recently tested positive for COVID-19 and will also be sidelined, while Leonardo Spinazzola hasn't played a minute of this season.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Suspended: Lorenzo Pellegrini

Unavailable: Jordan Veretout

Salernitana

The Garnets will be without former Roma player Federico Fazio and Federico Bonazzoli through suspension.

Mamadou Coulibaly is not expected to return before May but Lys Mousset and Diego Perotti are edging closer to a comeback.

Injured: Mamadou Coulibaly, Lys Mousset, Diego Perotti

Suspended: Federico Fazio, Federico Bonazzoli

Unavailable: None

AS Roma vs Salernitana Predicted XI

AS Roma (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini; Nicola Zalewski, Sergio Oliveira, Bryan Cristante, Rick Karsdorp; Carles Perez, Tammy Abraham, Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Salernitana (3-4-3): Luigi Sepe; Matteo Ruggeri, Ivan Radovanovic, Norbert Gyomber; Nadir Zortea, Ederson, Franck Ribery, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Simone Verdi, Milan Duric, Edoardo Vergani.

AS Roma vs Salernitana Prediction

It's a clash between the two sides in contrasting form and in contrasting positions.

Roma are the favorites here and should come away with another stunning victory.

Prediction: AS Roma 3-0 Salernitana

