AS Roma vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AS Roma end a rocky year at home to Sampdoria in Serie A on Wednesday.
The Giallorossi are coming off the back of a stunning 4-1 victory over Atalanta, ending the team from Bergamo's six-game winning run in the league.
It was also their second consecutive victory and took them up to fifth in the table with 31 points from 18 games.
A third win on the bounce would be the perfect way to end 2021 for Jose Mourinho's side, with their confidence looking restored.
Sampdoria saw their two-game winning run in all competitions halted following a lowly 1-1 draw against promoted side Venezia. Thomas Henry scored in the 87th minute to force a share of the spoils.
It saw them drop to 15th in the standings, with only 19 points from 18 games.
AS Roma vs Sampdoria Head-To-Head
In their last 38 clashes, AS Roma have won 18 times, while losing on only nine occasions, including in their last encounter as Sampdoria secured a 2-0 victory at home.
The Giallorossi haven't lost at home to Samp since a 1-0 loss in January 2018.
AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W
Sampdoria Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D
AS Roma vs Sampdoria Team News
AS Roma
Stephan El Shaarawy is out with a calf muscle problem, while Lorenzo Pellegrini has a thigh muscle strain and Leonardo Spinazzola is recovering from an Achilles tendon rupture.
But on the bright side, Felix Afena-Gyan returns from his suspension in a selection boost for Mourinho.
Injured: Stephan El Shaarawy, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola
Suspended: None
Sampdoria
Samp won't be able to call upon the services of Mikkel Damsgaard (thigh), Ronaldo Vieira (muscle) and Ernesto Torregrossa (calf).
Injured: Mikkel Damsgaard, Ronaldo Vieira, Ernesto Torregrossa
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
AS Roma vs Sampdoria Predicted XI
AS Roma (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling; Rick Karsdorp, Jordan Veretout, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Bryan Cristante, Matias Vina; Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham.
Sampdoria (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszyński, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Adrien Silva, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby; Manolo Gabbiadini, Francesco Caputo.
AS Roma vs Sampdoria Prediction
Roma produced a clinical performance away to Atalanta in their last game to send an ominous message.
Sampdoria, meanwhile, are struggling for consistency and shouldn't be much of a threat for Mourinho's troops. We expect Roma to triumph in a high-scoring encounter.
Prediction: AS Roma 3-1 Sampdoria