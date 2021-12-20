AS Roma vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AS Roma end a rocky year at home to Sampdoria in Serie A on Wednesday.

The Giallorossi are coming off the back of a stunning 4-1 victory over Atalanta, ending the team from Bergamo's six-game winning run in the league.

It was also their second consecutive victory and took them up to fifth in the table with 31 points from 18 games.

A third win on the bounce would be the perfect way to end 2021 for Jose Mourinho's side, with their confidence looking restored.

Sampdoria saw their two-game winning run in all competitions halted following a lowly 1-1 draw against promoted side Venezia. Thomas Henry scored in the 87th minute to force a share of the spoils.

It saw them drop to 15th in the standings, with only 19 points from 18 games.

AS Roma vs Sampdoria Head-To-Head

In their last 38 clashes, AS Roma have won 18 times, while losing on only nine occasions, including in their last encounter as Sampdoria secured a 2-0 victory at home.

The Giallorossi haven't lost at home to Samp since a 1-0 loss in January 2018.

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Sampdoria Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D

AS Roma vs Sampdoria Team News

AS Roma

Stephan El Shaarawy is out with a calf muscle problem, while Lorenzo Pellegrini has a thigh muscle strain and Leonardo Spinazzola is recovering from an Achilles tendon rupture.

But on the bright side, Felix Afena-Gyan returns from his suspension in a selection boost for Mourinho.

Injured: Stephan El Shaarawy, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola

Suspended: None

Sampdoria

Samp won't be able to call upon the services of Mikkel Damsgaard (thigh), Ronaldo Vieira (muscle) and Ernesto Torregrossa (calf).

Injured: Mikkel Damsgaard, Ronaldo Vieira, Ernesto Torregrossa

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AS Roma vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

AS Roma (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling; Rick Karsdorp, Jordan Veretout, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Bryan Cristante, Matias Vina; Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham.

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszyński, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Adrien Silva, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby; Manolo Gabbiadini, Francesco Caputo.

AS Roma vs Sampdoria Prediction

Roma produced a clinical performance away to Atalanta in their last game to send an ominous message.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, are struggling for consistency and shouldn't be much of a threat for Mourinho's troops. We expect Roma to triumph in a high-scoring encounter.

Prediction: AS Roma 3-1 Sampdoria

