AS Roma vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AS Roma host Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on matchday three of the 2021-22 Serie A season.

The Gialorossi are looking to extend their winning start to three games, having kicked-off the Jose Mourinho era with a bang.

Following a 3-1 defeat of Fiorentina on the opening weekend, the capital side thrashed newly promoted Salernitana 4-0 away.

With two wins from two and seven goals scored, they're currently third in the league standings.

Meanwhile, the Neroverdi haven't been too shabby either. They beat Hellas Verona 3-2 away to begin the season before playing out a goalless draw at home to Sampdoria.

AS Roma vs Sassuolo Head-To-Head

Since Sassuolo's promotion to Serie A in 2013, AS Roma have won exactly half of their 16 clashes against them.

Sassuolo's only triumph against the capital club came in February last year in an entertaining 4-2 drubbing.

The last two encounters between the sides, however, have ended in stalemates.

AS Roma Form Guide (in all competitions): W-W

Sassuolo Form Guide (in all competitions): W-D

AS Roma vs Sassuolo Team News

AS Roma

Nicolo Zaniolo returns from his red-card suspension and might slot right back into the starting XI.

There was an injury concern after he suffered a knock while on international duty. But the latest reports have allayed fears, suggesting that the midfielder is likely to feature.

However, Lorenzo Pellegrini might have to sit out the game after injuring his knee. Meanwhile, estranged midfielder Steven Nzonzi joined Qatari side Al-Rayyan last week.

Injured: Lorenzo Pellegrini

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sassuolo

The Neroverdi have a clean bill of health going into the game. To bolster their spirits further, prolific striker Domenico Berardi is also available for selection.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AS Roma vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

AS Roma (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matias Vina; Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout; Nicolo Zaniolo, Eduardo Bove, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Tammy Abraham.

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi; Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga; Giacomo Raspadori.

AS Roma vs Sassuolo Prediction

Roma have scored seven goals from their opening two Serie A games, an indication of their attacking might this season.

The Neroverdi will bank on Berardi for the goods but still do not have enough in the tank to stop Mourinho's juggernaut.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-1 Sassuolo

Edited by Peter P