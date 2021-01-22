AS Roma vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news, and more | Serie A 2020-21

Revenge will be on AS Roma's mind when they host promoted side Spezia in Serie A this weekend, just days after their stunning loss in the Coppa Italia.

The Giallorossi capitulated spectacularly on Tuesday, going down 4-2 against the Eagles in the domestic cup's quarter-final clash. Pau Lopez and Gianluca Mancini were sent off in the match.

What's more damning is that their exit from the competition also came on the back of a thumping 3-0 defeat to city rivals Lazio in the league.

It's been a horrendous last couple of days for Paulo Fonseca's men, who will desperately want to banish the memories of these back-to-back humiliations and return to form.

However, it won't be that easy. Spezia, plying their trade in the top-flight for the very first time, have been on a great run even before the mid-week's shock result.

They're unbeaten in three leagues games, even beating Napoli away from home during this period. They seem destined to reside in mid-table.

With four wins and eight defeats from 18 games, the Ligurian outfit is 13th in the standings, five points clear of the relegation zone.

AS Roma vs Spezia Head-To-Head

Including Tuesday's encounter, the sides have met twice, with the first one coming in the Coppa Italia in the 2015-16 season.

On that day, Spezia secured a similar upset, eliminating Roma from the competition by prevailing in a penalty shootout after a goalless stalemate.

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Spezia Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

AS Roma vs Spezia Team News

AS Roma

The Giallorossi are without five players due to injuries, while Gianluca Mancini is suspended due to accumulation of cards.

He was sent off in the last match to Spezia too, but that suspension doesn't carry over into Serie A. That means that Pau Lopez, who also saw red during the loss, is available for this clash.

Injured: Nicolo Zaniolo, Javier Pastore, Antonio Mirante, Riccardo Calafiori, and Amadou Diawara.

Suspended: Gianluca Mancini

Unavailable: None

Spezia

The visitors will not have five first-team players for the clash. Right-back Luca Vignali is suspended due to his red card in the goalless draw against Torino last weekend.

Injured: Elio Capradossi, Federico Mattiello, Salva Ferrer, Simone Bastoni, and M'Bala Nzola

Suspended: Luca Vignali

Unavailable: None

AS Roma vs Spezia Predicted XI

AS Roma (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Villar, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Edin Dzeko.

Spezia (4-3-3): Titas Krapikas; Jacopo Sala, Ardian Ismajli, Martin Erlic, Juan Ramos; Alessandro Deiola, Leo Sena, Giulio Maggiore; Kevin Agudelo, Andrey Galabinov, Riccardo Saponara.

AS Roma vs Spezia Prediction

It's no secret that Roma have been well below their best recently, but they will be desperate to turn things around.

They'll be seeking redemption here but a lacklustre defence means Fonseca's side might struggle again. We expect this encounter to end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-2 Spezia