AS Roma vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th November 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Torino lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in an important clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

AS Roma vs Torino Preview

Torino are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side eased past Sampdoria by a 2-0 margin this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after a strong start to their season. The Giallorossi were held to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

AS Roma vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have an excellent record against Torino and have won 24 of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's six victories.

AS Roma and Torino have not played out a draw in their last 13 matches played between the two teams - the previous stalemate played out between the two teams took place in 2015.

Torino have kept a clean sheet in only one of their last 23 matches against AS Roma in the Serie A, with their previous such result coming in 2020.

AS Roma have won 15 of their last 17 matches at home against Torino in the Serie A, with the previous draw between the two teams at Stadio Olimpico coming in 1995.

AS Roma have lost their last two home games in the Serie A and could suffer three such defeats in a row for the first time since 2005.

AS Roma vs Torino Prediction

AS Roma have been in impressive form this season but will need to address their recent slump. The likes of Nicolo Zaniolo and Tammy Abraham have stepped up this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Torino have shown flashes of their potential this season but will need to work hard to get a result in this fixture. AS Roma are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AS Roma 3-1 Torino

AS Roma vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolo Zaniolo to score - Yes

