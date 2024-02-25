AS Roma vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th February 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Torino lock horns with Daniele de Rossi's AS Roma side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday.

AS Roma vs Torino Preview

Torino are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent months. The Giallorossi defeated Feyenoord on penalties in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

AS Roma vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good recent record against Torino and have won 25 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's six victories.

AS Roma and Torino played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture last year and could play out two such results in the same season for the first time since the 1994-95 season.

AS Roma have lost only two of their last 14 matches against Torino in the Serie A and have managed to win 10 of these games.

Torino have won only one of their last 13 matches away from home against AS Roma in the Serie A, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin in January 2020.

AS Roma have won four of their five matches under Daniele de Rossi in the Serie A and have picked up 12 points in these games.

AS Roma vs Torino Prediction

AS Roma have an impressive squad at their disposal and have made massive strides under Daniele de Rossi. The likes of Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala can be lethal at their best and will need to make their mark this week.

Torino can pack a punch on their day but are up against a resurgent side on Monday. AS Roma are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AS Roma 3-1 Torino

AS Roma vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score - Yes