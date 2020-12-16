AS Roma vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

After an impressive win against Bologna at the weekend, AS Roma host Torino in a Serie A clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday evening.

Paulo Fonseca's team go into this round of Serie A fixtures in sixth place in the standings, but are only six points behind league leaders AC Milan.

They beat Bologna 5-1 on Sunday in an incredible game that saw all six goals scored in the first half.

Roma have been impressive since their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Napoli a couple of weeks ago, with three wins in four games since, but two of those wins have come in the Europa League.

The Giallorossi needed the win against Bologna to arrest a slide that also saw them draw 0-0 against Sassuolo at home; a match in which Pedro was sent off.

Torino aren't in great form coming into this game. They are in the bottom three in Serie A, with just six points from their first 11 games this season.

On Saturday, they lost 3-2 to Udinese. After being 2-0 down, they came back to draw level with two goals in two minutes from Andrea Belotti and Federico Bonazzoli. Despite their efforts, they conceded the winner just two minutes after they equalized.

AS Roma vs Torino Head-to-Head

Roma have won 21 of the last 31 games that they have played against Torino. Torino have won five games against the side from the Italian capital in that period.

AS Roma form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Torino form guide: L-L-D-W-L

AS Roma vs Torino Team News

Bryan Cristante is suspended for this game, after he was found to have used a blasphemous expression after scoring an own goal last week.

Nicolo Zaniolo and Javier Pastore are also ruled out of this clash. Pedro is available for selection after making his return from suspension.

Injuries: Nicolo Zaniolo, Javier Pastore, Davide Santon

Doubtful: Gianluca Mancini

Suspensions: Bryan Cristante

For Torino, Cristian Ansaldi, Simone Verdi and Daniele Baselli are all ruled out with injury concerns.

Injuries: Cristian Ansaldi, Simone Verdi, Daniele Baselli

Suspensions: None

AS Roma vs Torino Predicted Lineups

AS Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Marash Kumbulla; Rick Karsdorp, Jordan Veretout, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola; Pedro, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Edin Dzeko

Torino Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Wilfried Stephane Singo, Nicolas Nkoulou, Lyanko, Ricardo Rodriguez; Soualiho Meite, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty; Sasa Lukic; Federico Bonazzoli, Andrea Belotti

AS Roma vs Torino Prediction

Torino are struggling in Serie A this season, while Roma have largely been free-scoring.

We are predicting a comfortable win for the Giallorossi in this game on Thursday.

Prediction: AS Roma 3-0 Torino