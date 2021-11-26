AS Roma vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AS Roma and Torino square off at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday.

I Giallorossi are upbeat following a 4-0 drubbing of Zorya Luhansk in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, their second consecutive win in all competitions.

Jose Mourinho will only hope to see his side build on their latest pair of wins and stitch up a consistent run. They're trailing fifth in the league table with 22 points from 13 games with just one win from the last three.

Torino, meanwhile, continued their erratic run of form with a 2-1 win over Udinese, their fourth home win from the last six.

AS Roma vs Torino Head-To-Head

Roma have won 22 of their last 33 clashes with Torino, losing only six times.

That included a 3-1 defeat in Turin in their last encounter.

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L

Torino Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

AS Roma vs Torino Team News

AS Roma

Content with his side's performance in Europe on Thursday, Jose Mourinho could play the same line-up again here with the exception of Jordan Veretout. He is suspended from the clash for accumulation of cards.

Leonardo Spinazzola, Matias Vina, Bryan Cristante, Gonzalo Villar and Riccardo Calafiori will remain sidelined.

Lorenzo Pellegrini is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola, Matias Vina, Bryan Cristante, Gonzalo Villar, Riccardo Calafiori

Doubtful: Lorenzo Pellegrini

Suspended: Jordan Veretout

Unavailable: None

Torino

Rolando Mandragora isn't expected to return before the start of December, while Cristian Ansaldi, Simone Verdi and Ricardo Rodriguez also missed their last clash.

However, manager Ivan Juric will likely give an update in his press-conference later in the day.

Simone Edera hasn't featured this season as he's still recovering from cruciate ligament damage he suffered in May.

Injured: Rolando Mandragora, Cristian Ansaldi, Simone Verdi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Simone Edera

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AS Roma vs Torino Predicted XI

AS Roma (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Marash Kumbulla; Rick Karsdorp, Ebrima Darboe, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Stephen El Shaarawy; Carles Perez, Tammy Abraham, Nicolo Zaniolo.

Torino (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinković-Savić; Koffi Djidji, Bremer, Alessandro Buongiorno; Ola Aina, Sasa Lukic, Tommaso Pobega, Mërgim Vojvoda; Dennis Praet, Josip Brekalo; Andrea Belotti.

AS Roma vs Torino Prediction

AS Roma have eased some pressure on Jose Mourinho with back-to-back wins, while their midweek victory would have their confidence soaring.

Torino have been a thorn in their faces in recent seasons, but their poor away form on the road could be their own worst enemy here.

We're banking on a home win.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-1 Torino

