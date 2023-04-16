AS Roma vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

AS Roma vs Udinese Preview

Udinese are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Monza last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Giallorossi slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Feyenoord in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

AS Roma vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good recent record against Udinese and have won 20 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 11 victories.

Udinese won the reverse fixture by a 4-0 margin and have not completed the league double over AS Roma since the 1997-98 Serie A campaign.

Udinese are unbeaten in their last two matches against AS Roma in the Serie A - as many such results as they had managed in the 17 league games preceding this run.

AS Roma have won eight of their last nine home games against Udinese in the Serie A and have not been held to a draw by Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico since 2009.

After a run of three victories in their first four away games in the Serie A this season, Udinese have won only two of their last 11 such matches in the competition.

AS Roma vs Udinese Prediction

AS Roma have punched above their weight this season and will look to cement their place in the top four in the coming weeks. Paulo Dybala has stepped up for the Giallorossi in recent weeks and will look to prove his mettle in this fixture.

Udinese have not been at their best away from home and and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. AS Roma are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AS Roma 3-1 Udinese

AS Roma vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score - Yes

