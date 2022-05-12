AS Roma vs Venezia Prediction and Betting Tips - 14th March 2022

AS Roma will host Venezia at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Saturday in a battle of two struggling teams.

The Giallorossi are winless in their last four top-flight games, picking up only two points, as their UEFA Europa League ambitions were dealt a crushing blow. However, they could still qualify for the competition by winning the UEFA Europa Conference League later this month against Feyenoord.

With Lazio stealing a march over them, Jose Mourinho's side now languish in sixth place with 59 points, three points behind their city rivals with only two games remaining in the season.

However, they risk falling even further if their results don't improve. That's because Fiorentina and Atalanta are on 59 points apiece as well, trailing them in the points table only on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Venezia, back in the top flight after 19 years, could be relegated back to Serie B with a defeat. Gli Arancioneroverdi are rock-bottom with just 25 points, five points off safety, despite an encouraging 4-3 comeback victory over Bologna last weekend.

That helped them survive for another day, but Venezia's hopes of staying afloat are still very slim. Winning both their remaining games may not be enough, as they will need the teams above them to drop points as well.

AS Roma vs Venezia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Roma have won three of their five previous meetings with Venezia, losing just one - a 3-2 loss in the November reverse - this season

This is Venezia's first away game at Roma in over 20 years

Both of Venezia's previous trips to the Stadio Olimpico to face Roma have ended in defeats - a 5-0 loss in February 2000 followed by a 1-0 loss in December 2001.

Venezia are looking to pull off their first league double over Roma.

Roma risk going five games without a win for the first time since January 2018 (six under Eusebio Di Francesco).

AS Roma vs Venezia Prediction

Venezia will be confident after their last win, and with relegation still looming large, expect them to put on another fight. Roma have been disappointing on the league front lately but have the quality to still eke out at least a point, which might confirm Venezia's drop.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-2 Venezia.

AS Roma vs Venezia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

