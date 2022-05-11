Ascoli vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22

Ascoli will play host to Benevento as part of the Serie B promotion playoffs at Del Duca Stadium on Friday.

Ascoli sit two points above Benevento in the sixth and seventh spots in the standings. The Picchi have enjoyed a remarkable run of form, with four wins and a draw in their last five matches.

Having missed out by four points in qualifying automatically for Serie A, the play-offs remain their only pathway to the elite division next season. Coach Andrea Sottil has labeled the upcoming clash as a “do-or-die” affair. The outcome will crown or crush all that they have achieved so far this season.

Benevento have endured a rough patch of form recently, winning only one of their last five matches and losing four. They conceded nine goals in those games. However, this does not reflect their top-10 position in the table.

The Stregoni had a smooth ride in the campaign but suffered several hiccups in the final stretch. One of the top scorers in the league is Benevento’s Gianluca Lapadula, who contributed 11 goals in 21 games. He will be hoping to improve on that tally to help his side against their familiar foes.

Both teams are bent on playing in Serie A next season, but Friday’s clash will determine which side wants it more.

Ascoli vs Benevento Head-to-Head

The two sides have played each other six times over the last five years. In their last two encounters, each team defeated the other on the road. In all, Ascoli walked away with two victories while Benevento had three, with one match ending in a draw.

The Stregoni have been successful twice at Del Duca Stadium. Do they have a third coup in sight? Ascoli are yet to lose a home match in their last nine outings at the same venue, so it will certainly be an interesting match.

Ascoli form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Benevento form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Ascoli vs Benevento Team News

Ascoli

There have been no injury or suspension reports from Ascoli's technical team.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Benevento

Gabriele Moncini and Francesco Forte are expected to make injury returns by mid-May. There is no indication of that possibility ahead of Friday’s match. Kamil Glik suffered a hip injury recently and his condition remains uncertain.

Injury: Gabriele Moncini, Francesco Forte

Doubtful: Kamil Glik

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None

Ascoli vs Benevento Predicted Xls

Ascoli (4-3-1-2): Nicola Leali (GK), Federico Baschirotto, Tommaso D''Orazio, Giuseppe Bellusci, Danilo Quaranta, Michele Collocolo, Marcel Buchel, Dario Saric, Fabio Maistro, Federico Dionisi, Frank Tsadjout

Benevento (4-3-3): Alberto Paleari (GK), Mattia Viviani, Barba Federico, Christian Pastina, Daam Foulon, Andres Tello, Jacopo Petriccione, Gennaro Acampora, Roberto Insigne, Gianluca Lapadula, Salvatore Elia

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Ascoli vs Benevento Prediction

Home advantage may not count much here for Ascoli, as Benevento have proved to be comfortable visitors to Del Duca Stadium. However, the Picchi enter the clash in a robust form that may not be easily deflated.

Benevento have lost considerable steam in the campaign but are likely to fight until the final whistle before accepting their fate. We expect Ascoli to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Ascoli 2-1 Benevento

Edited by Peter P