Ascoli vs Brescia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22 

Ascoli and Brescia will trade tackles for three points in a matchday six Serie B fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-1 away victory over Alessandria on Tuesday. Federico Dionisi, Eric Botteghin and Michele Collocolo all got on the scoresheet for I Picchi.

Brescia had to settle for a share of the spoils away to Frosinone on Monday. Stefano Moreo scored an 89th-minute ezualizer to help his side pick up a point in a 2-2 draw.

The two sides will be looking to keep their title aspirations alive by going all out for a victory at the Stadio Lillo Del Duca. Just one point separates them in the table, with Ascoli the better-placed side on 12 points from five matches while Brescia are one spot and one point below.

Ascoli vs Brescia Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 20 occasions in the past and Ascoli have a better record with eight wins to their name.

Brescia were victorious on six occasions while the two sides shared the spoils in six previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in January when second-half goals from Mirko Eramo and Riccardo Brosco helped Ascoli secure a 2-1 comeback victory on home turf.

Ascoli form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Brescia form guide: D-D-W-W-W

Ascoli vs Brescia Team News

Ascoli

Dario Saric and Alessandro Salvi have both been sidelined by injuries while Abdelhamid Sabiri is a doubt for Brescia's visit.

Injuries: Dario Saric, Alessandro Salvi

Doubtful: Abdelhamid Sabiri

Suspension: None

Brescia

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Ascoli vs Brescia Predicted XI

Ascoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nicola Leali (GK); Tommaso D'Orazio, Anastasios Avlonitis, Eric Botteghin, Federico Bashirotto; Fabrizio Caligara, Marcel Buchel, Michele Collocolo; Fabio Maistro, Atanas Iliev, Federico Dionisi

Brescia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jesse Joronen (GK); Marko Pajac, Massimiliano Mangraviti, Andrea Cistana, Ales Mateju; Filip Jagiello, Tommie Van de Looi, Massimo Bertagnoli; Matteo Tramoni, Stefano Moreo, Mehdi Leris

Ascoli vs Brescia Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched across the board and their close positions on the table reflect this.

They both like to play front foot, particularly the visitors, and this could be one of the more intriguing games in the league this weekend. Although one side could pick up the victory, it is more likely that they would share the spoils in a thrilling draw.

Prediction: Ascoli 2-2 Brescia

