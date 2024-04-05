ASEC Mimosas vs Esperance Tunis Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024 

ASEC Mimosas and Esperance Tunis will square off in the second leg of their CAF Champions League quarter-final tie on Saturday (April 6th).

The two sides could not be separated in the first leg, having canceled each other out in a goalless draw in Rades last week.

Esperance were the largely more dominant side in the first leg at home with a possession count of 80 per cent and 22 shots at their opponents' goal. They also had an XG of 0.95 compared to ASEC's 0.15 XG as the visitors failed to register a shot on target.

ASEC Mimosas vs Esperance Tunis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides. ASEC have three wins to their name, Espereance were victorious once while three games ended in a share of the spoils.

Prior to this season,the two sides last squared off in the 2007 CAF Champions League. ASEC claimed a 2-0 home win while the game in Tunisia ended in a goalless draw.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games, including each of the last five, have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Esperance are currently on a 13-game unbeaten run, winning nine games in this sequence.

ASEC have won just one of their last seven games across competitions (three losses).

Nine of Esperance's last 10 competitive games, including each of the last seven, have produced less than three goals.

ASEC Mimosas vs Esperance Tunis Prediction

ASEC Mimosas are lucky to be still in this tie after the battering they received in the first leg. The Ivorians have home advantage in the second leg and also have a superior record in previous head-to-head games played. However, their form has not been good, with their last 10 games producing less than three goals.

Esperance would have been disappointed not to have claimed victory in the first leg. However, Miguel Cardoso's side are still the favorites and have not lost a game for over four months.

These two sides are ultra-conservative and we are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: ASEC Mimosas 0-1 Esperance Tunis

ASEC Mimosas vs Esperance Tunis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Esperance to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 -Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half