Ashley Cole and Roberto Carlos are unquestionably two of the best left-backs in football history. Both have had successful careers at the top level, taking home numerous titles and receiving wide acclaim for their abilities.

It's not easy picking between the two and there are a number of factors that have to be taken into account when deciding which of the two was the better left-back. Let's take an in-depth look at their careers.

Soccer AM @SoccerAM



Which one of these two, in their prime, are you taking?



for Roberto Carlos

for Ashley Cole PLAYER BATTLE: Left-back editionWhich one of these two, in their prime, are you taking?for Roberto Carlosfor Ashley Cole PLAYER BATTLE: Left-back edition❗Which one of these two, in their prime, are you taking? 🔁 for Roberto Carlos ❤️ for Ashley Cole https://t.co/UkIiCpkJLN

Ashley Cole vs Roberto Carlos: Who was the better left-back?

Early careers

Ashley Cole started his professional career with Arsenal, where he quickly established himself as one of the most promising young talents in English football. He made his debut for the Gunners in November 1999, just a few days after his 19th birthday, and quickly became a regular in the starting lineup.

Cole's pace, agility, and tactical intelligence made him an instant fan favorite, and his defensive skills were already highly regarded by his teammates and coaches.

Chelsea v Stoke City - Premier League

Meanwhile, Roberto Carlos started his professional career in Brazil, where he played for Uniao Sao Joao and Palmeiras' youth levels before signing for Inter Milan in 1995. After a year in Italy, the Brazilian signed for Real Madrid.

Carlos played as a winger in his earlier years but later switched to left-back. However, his attacking instincts remained with him throughout his career as he went on to become one of the deadliest offensive fullbacks in football history.

Achievements

Ashley Cole came through the ranks at Arsenal and was a crucial cog in the dominant Gunners side at the turn of the millennium. The Englishman helped the club win the Premier League and FA Cup double in 2002, before starring in their invincible campaign in 2004.

After winning another FA Cup with Arsenal in 2005, Cole joined Chelsea the following year and added another league crown in 2010. He helped the Blues win the Champions League in 2012 as well as the Europa League in 2013. Cole also won four FA Cups and a League Cup with Chelsea.

Cole made 107 appearances for England, participating in three World Cups (2002, 2006 and 2010) and two European Championships (2004 and 2012).

The Best FIFA Football Awards

Meanwhile, in his first year with Real Madrid, Roberto Carlos helped the club clinch the La Liga crown, and he later established himself as a pillar of the squad for more than a decade. The Brazilian won four La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies with Los Blancos.

With Brazil, Carlos won the 2002 FIFA World Cup along with the Copa America titles in 1997 and 1999.

Stastical comparison

Roberto Carlos was clearly a better goalscorer than Ashley Cole, although it should be noted that the two had vastly different styles of play. Cole scored 20 goals in his club career compared to the 97 scored by the Brazilian.

Carlos was also well-known for his prowess from free-kicks and has scored some of the most stunning free-kicks in football history.

Soccer Aid For Unicef 2022

While Cole was adept at providing an attacking outlet, he was more renowned for his defensive prowess. According to Opta, the Englishman had a success rate of 85.3% in tackles while playing for Chelsea, while Carlos had a success rate of 78.6% when playing for Real Madrid. Cole averaged 2.1 interceptions per game while Carlos only averaged 1.4.

These stats indicate that Cole was a more dependable defender than Carlos. Essentially, both players had their strengths, with Carlos being more prolific in attack while Cole was a more reliable defender.

Individual qualities

Ashley Cole was well-known for his outstanding defending and keen sense of the game. He was a vital piece in the Arsenal and Chelsea defenses as he excelled at one-on-one defending and rarely made mistakes. He was a strong tackler and was capable of making significant interceptions when needed.

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Roberto Carlos, on the other hand, was renowned for both his outstanding offensive and defensive abilities. He was a rare left-back who was equally adept at attacking and defending, and he frequently scored amazing goals with his strong left foot. He was an essential member of the Real Madrid and Brazil squads in late 1990s and early 2000s due to his ability to overlap on the left wing and send crosses into the penalty area.

Conclusion

So, between Ashley Cole and Roberto Carlos, who was the superior left-back? Most people will have different opinions about the answer to that question. Both athletes were outstanding in their own right and excelled to the greatest level of the game. While Roberto Carlos was a more attacking-minded player who could score goals and provide assists with ease, Ashley Cole was known for his defensive prowess and tactical ability.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Probably the best left-back, right-back and number 9 of all time. Probably the best left-back, right-back and number 9 of all time. https://t.co/FTITJxzPDG

In the end, it's tough to say who played better because each player had particular skills and shortcomings. However, Roberto Carlos takes the edge due to his all-round abilities.

On the achievements front, while Cole enjoyed trophy-laden spells with Arsenal and Chelsea. However, he was unable to lift any titles with England, despite starring in England's 'golden generation' that consisted of players like Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney and others.

Carlos, on the other hand, lifted the 2002 World Cup with Brazil, apart from winning two Copa America crowns.

The fact that Ashley Cole and Roberto Carlos will go down in football history as two of the best left-backs ever is undeniable, and their contributions will continue to motivate players for many years to come.

Poll : 0 votes