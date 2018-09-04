Asian Games 2018: Japan take top honours in Women's Football to bring home a medal in each edition of the Games

The Women's Football event was first included in 1990, Beijing Asian Games. Six teams had participated in the inaugural edition in which China took the Gold, defeating Japan, while North Korea finished in the third position.

This time, Wang Shanshan of China was the top scorer of the tournament with 12 goals to her credit. There was a total of 132 goals that were scored in 23 matches at the Games with an average of 5 goals per match.

Gold Medal Match

Yuika Sugasawa scored the winner as Japan took the Gold

Japan bettered their Silver medal performance at Incheon by winning Gold in Jakarta. Japan adopted a 4-5-1 formation which kept the Chinese forwards at bay who were playing an aggressive 4-3-3 formation. They controlled the midfield and had 59% of ball possession but managed only one shot on target which they converted into a goal. China, on the other hand, had 5 shots on target but were unable to get past the Japanese goalie. Japanese coach Asako Takemoto's organized gameplay frustrated the Chinese and Suagasawa's header in the dying moments of the game left the Chinese flabbergasted.

Final Score: Japan (6) defeated China (17) 1-0. (JPN - Yuika Sugasawa 90').

Bronze Medal Match

Ji So-Yun of Korea who plays for Chelsea women scored their team's first goal against Taipei

South Korea crushed Chinese Taipei with an attacking 5-3-2 formation. They scored a couple of goals in both halves and had a safe passage to the Bronze. The Koreans were so dominant that they had 72% of ball possession and had 26 shots out of which 11 were on target.

Final Score: South Korea (15) defeated Chinese Taipei (42) 4-0. (KOR - Ji So-Yun 18', Lee Geummin 31', Lee Min-A 77', Moon Mi-Ra 90').

Semi-Finals

Japan entered the final of the Women's tournament with an own goal from Korean defender Lim Seonjoo in the 86th minute. Japan played a 5-3-2 formation and was up against a 4-3-3 formation from the Koreans.

Japan opened the scoring as early as the 5th minute through their star forward Yuika Sugasawa. Korea had to wait till the 68th minute to get the equalizer through midfielder Lee Min.

Final Score: Japan (6) defeated South Korea (15) 2-1. (JPN - Yuika Sugasawa 5', Lim Seon-Joo 86' (OG); KOR - Lee Min-A 68').

China enjoyed 72% of the ball possession and having had 12 shots finding the target of the 41, they attempted including 13 corners. They could only manage a solitary goal against the Chinese Taipei team. The Taipei goalkeeper Mingjung Tsai was kept busy for the entire duration of the match.

Final Score: China (17) defeated Chinese Taipei (42) 1-0. (CHN - Wang Shanshan 51').

Quarterfinals

Jeon Ga-Eul of Korea scored a brace in their victory over Hong Kong

Korea comprehensively got past Hong Kong with a thumping 5-0 scoreline. Korea, with an aggressive 4-2-4 formation, wreaked havoc with 15 shots on target out of the 32 attempts, which included 16 corners and 73% of ball possession. Taipei, on the other hand, were unable to cross their own half for a greater duration of the match.

Final Score: South Korea (15) defeated Hong Kong (76) 5-0. (KOR - Jeon Ga-Eul 20', 32', Lee Geummin 34', Moon Mi-Ra 79', Lee Min-A 82').

Japan defeated the defending champions North Korea to avenge their final loss at the Incheon Games. Both teams employed the 4-4-2 formation, while Japan enjoyed a better ball possession percentage of 58 and had 5 shots on target. Japanese forward Iwabuchi scored in the 40th minute to take the lead, which was doubled by Hasegawa in the 62nd minute. North Korea pulled one back through a penalty.

Final Score: Japan (6) defeated North Korea (10) 2-1. (JPN - Mana Iwabuchi 40', Yui Hasegawa 62'; PRK - Kim Nam-Hui 71' (PEN)).

The match between Chinese Taipei and Vietnam had to be decided on penalties as both teams failed to break the deadlock at the end of extra time. Vietnam was the only team looking to score with 8 shots on target and having 63% of ball possession.

Scorers for Taipei were Yu Hsiuchin, Lin Yahan, Liu Chienyun, Pao Hsinhsuan. Scorers for Vietnam were Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung, Chuong Thi Kieu, Nguyen Thi My Anh while Thai Thi Thao hit the post and Pham Hoang Quynh shot was saved by the goalkeeper.

Final Score: Chinese Taipei (42) defeated Vietnam (37) 0-0 (4-3 on penalties).

Wang Shuang of China scored a hat-trick in their match against Thailand

China crushed Thailand 5-0, employing an aggressive 4-3-3 formation. Thailand was defensive right from the start as there were no forwards in their starting line-up. China had 66% possession of the ball which helped them reel off 32 shots, of which 19 found the target.

Final Score: China (17) defeated Thailand (28) 5-0. (CHN - Wang Shuang 32', 84', 90'+1, Xiao Yuyi 65', Gu Yasha 85').

Final Standings

1 - Japan, 2 - China, 3 - South Korea, 4 - Chinese Taipei, 5 - Vietnam, 6 - North Korea, 7 - Thailand, 8 - Hong Kong, 9 - Indonesia, 10 - Maldives, 11 - Tajikistan.