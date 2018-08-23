Asian Games 2018 - Round of Women's Football action Day 5

The final round of group matches got underway at Palembang in Women's football today.

China enters Quarters defeating North Korea - Shuang Wang (CHN) in action

China (17) defeats North Korea (10) 2-0. Chinese forwards were in peak form as Shuang Wang opened the scoring in the 8th minute. Shanshan Wang doubling the lead in the 50th minute. The Chinese coach Xiuquan Jia has stuck to the 4-3-3 formation which has worked wonders for them. Even though North Koreans enjoyed 52% ball possession they were able to take only 4 shots on Chinese goal of which only 1 was on target. Chinese had 12 shots on goal with 8 finding the target. Chinese defender Rong Zhao picked up a second yellow card and is sent off during the second minute of injury time 90'+2.

Hong Kong (76) defeat Tajikistan (110) 6-1. Mui Mei Ho top scored with a couple of goals in the 26th and 32nd minute. Other scorers were Wing Sze Chan 2', Hoi Dik Heidi Yuen 10', Ching Man Cham 40', Ching Han Chun 68'. For Tajikistan, Natalia Sotnikova scored in the 36th minute. Hong Kong enjoyed 62% of ball possession and had 12 shots on target.

In the earlier matches on 17th Aug, Defending Champions North Korea (10) thrashed Tajikistan (110) 16-0 earlier. Their ball possession was an extraordinary 73% with 56 shots on goal of which 32 found the target. Forward Sung Hyang Sim top scored with 4 goals (2', 6', 24', 42'), Kim Yun Mi (10', 19', 50'), Rim Se Ok (31', 55', 66'), Kim Un Hwa (77', 82'), Yu Jong Im (43'), Kim Phyong Hwa (46'), Kim Nam Hui (62'), Ri Hae Yon (79').

North Korea (10) defeated Hong Kong (76) 8-0 on 20th Aug. North Korea had 19 shots on target and enjoyed 76% of ball possession. Goal scorers for North Korea were Yu Jong Im 22', 45'+2, Un Yong Ri 19', Kim Yun Mi 36', Hye Gyong Pak 55', Kim Un Hwa 59', Ri Hae Yon 78'

China (17) breezed past Hong Kong (76) 7-0 on 17th Aug. Midfielder Yasha Gu top scored with two goals 51', 72', Shuang Wang 7', Shanshan Wang 20', Ying Li 28', Jiayue Li 42' and an own goal from Wing Sze Chan in the 48th minute. China had 75% of ball possession with 22 out of 42 shots finding the target.

China (17) crushed Tajikistan (110) 16-0 on 20th Aug. They enjoyed 65% ball possession and 33 shots on target. Forward Shanshan Wang who came in as a substitute and played for just 34 minutes scored an impressive 9 goals (64', 73', 81', 83', 87', 88', 90'+1, 90'+2, 90'+3). This could be a record for the most goals scored by a substitute and most goals in the least amount of time on the pitch. Defender Rong Zhao scored 5 goals (3', 19', 47', 59', 90'). Tingting Li 4' Shuang Wang 51' were the other scorers.

South Korea (15) defeat Maldives (119) 8-0 on 19th Aug. South Korea with 81% ball possession had 16 shots on target converting half of them into goals. Forward Hwayeon Son scored a hat-trick 35', 60', 87'. Mira Moon scored a couple 45', 54'. Other goals came from Soyun Ji 25', Eunmi Lee 88' and an own goal from Shaamila Aminath 35'.

South Korea's Hwayeon Son

South Korea (15) shatters Indonesia (77) 12-0 on 21st Aug. South Korea had 21 shots on target and enjoyed 76% possession of the ball. Hyunyoung Lee scored 5 goals 4', 38', 47' 71', 90'. Other scorers were Mira Moon 11', 37', Soyun Ji 88', 90'+2, Seonjoo Lim 14', Hwayeon Son 48', Selgi Jang 67'.

Chinese Taipei (42) defeated Indonesia (77) 4-0 on 19th Aug. Hsiuchin Yu 5', Pihan Chan 16', Tahan Lin 33' and Hsinhsuan Pao 39' were the goalscorers. Taipei had 15 shots on goal and enjoyed 67% ball possession.

Chinese Taipei (42) defeats Maldives (119) 7-0 on 21st Aug. Goal scorers were Shinyu Pan 12', 31', Liping Zhuo 17', 74', Hsiuchin Yu 6', Hsinhsuan Pao 55', Hsiuchin Lee 63'. Taipei had 79% ball possession and stuck 15 shots on target.

Vietnam (37) defeated Thailand (28) 3-2 in a pulsating encounter on 19th Aug. Though Thailand enjoyed 54% ball possession and had more shots on goal they were unable to convert their chances. Thi Tuyet Dung Nguyen opened in the 22nd minute for Vietnam which was neutralized by Suchawadee Nildhamrong in the 30th minute. Vietnam added two more through Thi Van Nguyen 33' and Thi Lieu Nguyen 40'. Thailand could add only one more to their tally through Pitsamai Sornsai in the 70th minute.

Yuika Sugasawa of Japan

Japan (6) defeats Vietnam (37) 7-0 on 12st Aug. Japan had 20 shots on target and enjoyed 63% of ball possession. Yuika Sugasawa 5', 77', Mina Tanaka 52', 88', Yuka Momiki 17', Emi Nakajima 38', Rika Masuya 64'.

Group Standings

Group A: South Korea 9, Chinese Taipei 6, Indonesia 3 and Maldives 0.

Group B: China 9, North Korea 6, Hong Kong 3 and Tajikistan 0.

Group C: Japan 6, Vietnam 3 and Thailand 0.

Thailand and Hong Kong qualified to the quarters as the best-placed teams in the third sport due to their superior goal difference.

Quarterfinals Line-up

South Korea (15) vs Hong Kong (76)

Japan (6) vs North Korea (10)

Vietnam (37) vs Chinese Taipei (42)

China (17) vs Thailand (28)