Asian Games 2018: Round up of Day 4 football action

Hwang Ui Jo of Korea scored a Hatrick

Football action on day 4 got underway in Group A at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi with Chinese Taipei (123) playing against Hong Kong (142). Hong Kong played with such flair and were dominant as they romped home 4-0. Tan Chun Lok scored a brace in the 5' and 37', Tarres Paramo George complimented him by scoring two more 9', 41'.

Chao Minghsiu of Chinese Taipei became the first player to be sent off from the Asian Games after he received his second yellow card in the 88th minute. Hong Kong had 21 shots out of which 7 were on target.

In the second match of the group Palestine (99) played against hosts Indonesia (164). Palestine ended the host's dream run with a 2-1 victory. Dabbagh Oday 16' and Darwish Mohamed 51' scored the goals for Palestine. Jaya Irfan 23' (INA) scored for the host. Palestine notched up 8 shots on target even though they had less possession of the ball (49%).

The Group E football action got underway in the Jalak Harupat Stadium, Soreang with Kyrgyzstan (92) taking on Malaysia (171). Malaysia overpowered a stronger Kyrgyzstan side 3-1. Goal scorers for Malaysia where Rasid Muhammad Safawi 38', Abdul Rashid Muhammad Akhyar 60', Ahmad Muhammad Syafiq 78'. Batyrkanov Ernist 55' was the lone scorer for Kyrgyzstan. Nadzli Muhammad Haziq the Malaysian stopper had to effect 6 saves to deny Kyrgyzstan.

It was followed by the match between South Korea (57) and Bahrain (113) in Group E. The Koreans showed their power with a resounding 6-0 victory over Bahrain. Hwang Ui Jo scored the first hatrick of the games 17', 36' 43'. Other scorers were Kim Jinya 23', Na Sangho 41' and Hwang Hee Chan 90'+3. South Korea has shown their opponents that they are a force to reckon by proving it in their first game.

Action in Group F kicks started on Wibawa Mukti Stadium, Cikarang, with Iran (37) playing Saudi Arabia (67). The mush expected showdown turned out to be a goalless affair with both teams playing excellent football and enjoying 50% of ball possession. Saudi were slightly better with 6 shots on target compared to Iran's 3.

The final match of the day saw North Korea (108) taking on Myanmar (138). The match ended with both teams locked 1-1 at the end of full time. Lwin Mg Mg (MYA) scored in the 44th minute and Jang Kuk Chol equalized for North Korea in the 60th minute. North Korea did dominate proceedings with 54% ball possession and had 10 shots on target but was unable to get past Myanmar's defence.

Myanmar's Lwin Mg Mg