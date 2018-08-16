Asian Games 2018: Round-up of Day 1 women's football results

The Korean women celebrate (image courtesy: The Thao)

The women's football action commenced at the 2018 Asian Games on 16 August and will continue till 31 August in Palembang, Indonesia. A total of 11 nations are competing in this year's Games, divided into three groups for the league round matches.

Group A: South Korea (15), Chinese Taipei (42), Indonesia (77) and Maldives (119).

Group B: North Korea (10), China (17), Hong Kong (76) and Tajikistan (110).

Group C: Japan (6), Thailand (28) and Vietnam (37).

North Korea are the defending Asian Games champions, with Japan claiming the Silver and South Korea settling for the Bronze at the previous edition.

At the 2018 AFC Asia Women's Cup, Japan took the Gold. China were placed third and Thailand 4th. South Korea had to settle for the 5th place. North Korea did not participate.

At the 2014 AFC Asia Women's Cup, Japan took the Gold. China were placed third and South Korea 4th. North Korea skipped the Asia Cup in 2014.

Japan started this Asian Games as the favourites to the Gold medal in the Women's event.

The first match of the day saw South Korea (15) playing Chinese Taipei (42) from Gelora Sriwijaya Stadium, Palembang. South Korea were dominant from the beginning and scored early in the 8th minute through Jeon Ga Eul. They enjoyed 75% of ball possession, which resulted in 26 shots on goal with 11 on target. They found the net for the second time in the 53' through Jang Selgi. Taipei pulled one back against the run of play through Yu Hsiuchin 73'. Korea eventually won 2-1.

The second match of the day pitted the hosts Indonesia (77) against Maldives (119). Indonesia ran riot, scoring 6 goals against Maldives (6-0 full time). The Indonesian goals came from midfielder Muzdalifah Zahra 10', 72' and from forward Zp Mayang 15', 55', along with goals from Sada Yudith Herlina 30' and Sari Jesella Arifiya 61'.

Maldives did not even get a shot on goal as the Indonesians had 71% ball possession, which contributed to 26 shots with 13 on target. They also received 15 corner kicks to their credit.The final match of the day saw action from Group C between Japan (6) and Thailand (28) from Bumi Sriwijaya Stadium, Palembang.

Japan had a comfortable 2-0 victory over Thailand. Iwabuchi Mana (33') and Momiki Yuka (85') were the goal scorers for Japan. They held the upper hand throughout the match, enjoying 66% of ball possession, which contributed to 22 shots of which 9 were on target.