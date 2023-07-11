Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12, 2023 

Astana welcome Dinamo Tbilisi to the Astana Arena for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying tie on Wednesday (July 12).

The hosts secured their spot in the qualifiers by finishing as Kazakh Premier League champions, while Dinamo qualified as Georgian Erovnuli Liga winners.

Astana are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Ordabasy in the second leg of their Kazakhstan Cup semifinal tie. Shakhdan Umarov broke the deadlock for Ordabash in the 67th minute to force extra time, following his side's 1-0 defeat in the first leg. Temirhan Erlanov scored the winner in the 105th minute to help his side book their spot in the final against Tobol.

Dinamo, meanwhile, saw off Dinamo Batumi with a 4-3 penalty shootout win in the Georgian Super Cup following a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Astana are the seeded side in the tie, while Dinamo are unseeded. The winner of this tie will face Dinamo Zagreb in the second qualifying round.

Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Astana's defeat against Ordabasy ended their 15-game unbeaten run (12 wins).

Dinamo's last nine games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Astana are on a seven-game winning streak at home across competitions.

Astana are seeking a return to the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time since 2015.

Dinamo have not participated in the group stage of any European competition since the 2004-05 UEFA Cup.

Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi Prediction

Astana have been in a positive run of form in front of their fans, winning their last seven games. Hence, home advantage could count heavily in their favour as they seek to overcome Dinamo.

The Georgian side like to play on the front foot, so there could be multiple chances at both ends. Dinamo's expansive style could play to Astana's favour. The hosts should claim a narrow win, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Astana 2-1 Dinamo

Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Astana to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

