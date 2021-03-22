Aston Villa 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 talking points as Spurs bounce back | Premier League 2020-21

In what wasn't a game of many chances, Tottenham Hotspur ran away with three points, improving their chances of qualifying for the Europa League next season. A goal in each half was enough to see off a blunt Aston Villa side at Villa Park.

A lapse of concentration from Emi Martinez saw Tottenham take the lead in the 29th minute. It was later followed up by another error, this time from Matty Cash, who gifted Harry Kane a penalty in the 68th minute, which the striker comfortably converted.

Tottenham looked the better side throughout the game, while Villa failed to create any significant chances. Mourinho will be pleased with his team's efforts after a poor run of performances over the last couple of weeks.

On that note, let's dive into the five talking points from the fixture.

#5 Aston Villa are toothless without Jack Grealish

Aston Villa have been without Jack Grealish in their last six Premier League games. In that period, the Birmingham-based club have lost four and drawn twice, failing to register even a single win.

Grealish has the ability to make space for his teammates, win fouls in key areas while also popping up with goals when his team needs them the most. Villa are currently missing every bit of it.

Bertrand Traoré & Trézéguet were kept silent by Sergio Reguilón and Japhet Tanganga respectively.

Ollie Watkins had little to no service as Villa failed to trouble the Spurs defense. Villa desperately need Jack Grealish to return if they are to push for a top-six finish.

#4 Spurs showed commitment and effort after their horror show in mid-week against Dinamo Zagreb

🧘 "Two bad performances, two bad results. I feel we need a change, we need positivity and we need fresh minds."



🗣 Jose Mourinho has explained his reasoning behind naming a much-changed Tottenham team against Aston Villa. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 21, 2021

A 3-0 defeat at Zagreb was one of the darkest days in Tottenham's history. But to bounce back immediately with such quality deserves appreciation. Their defense was their weakness midweek but Jose Mourinho made sure it was their strength coming into the game against Villa.

The 'Special One' might not be special anymore, but he certainly knows how to motivate his players. Eric Dier, Ben Davies and Serge Aurier were all dropped from the XI. 23-year-old Joe Rodon and 21-year old Japhet Tanganga were moved up in the pecking order and the result is there for everyone to see.

Quite clearly, the decision paid off as the Spurs academy graduates played for the badge, eventually giving their team three points.

