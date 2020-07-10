Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United: Player Ratings | EPL 2019-20

Manchester United emerged 3-0 winners over struggling Aston Villa at Villa Park on Thursday evening.

The Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba link-up continued as both got on the scoresheet along with wonder boy Mason Greenwood

Manchester United delivered a dominant display to win at Villa Park

Manchester United became the first team in Premier League history to win four consecutive games by a margin of three or more goals as they registered a 3-0 win over struggling Aston Villa on Thursday night. Bruno Fernandes’ penalty set the Red Devils on their way before Mason Greenwood doubled their advantage. Paul Pogba capped off a fine individual display with the third goal in the second half.

Man Utd become the first team in #PL history to win 4 consecutive matches by 3+ goals#AVLMUN pic.twitter.com/wmnKSsRfQg — Premier League (@premierleague) July 9, 2020

Manchester United came into this match with form and history on their side, unbeaten in their last 20 away league encounters with Villa - the longest unbeaten run one team has had against another in top-flight history. However, it was the home side that actually made the brighter start to the game, allowing the visitors to dominate possession while creating some promising openings on the break.

Aston Villa would regret not really testing David de Gea in the Manchester United goal as they conceded a penalty just before the half-hour mark, which Bruno Fernandes duly converted. The goal seemed to breathe new life into the visitors, who had been strangely disjointed till that point. They began to create more going forward and should have doubled their lead through Fernandes again before Greenwood did score the second just before half time.

Manchester United emerged after the break a completely transformed side, flexing their attacking muscles. They came close to scoring again, this time through the unlikely source of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, before Pogba found the net just before the hour mark. The Frenchman was found on the edge of the box by Bruno Fernandes, the two midfielders showing yet another example of their formidable partnership.

As the game wound down, it was the away side that looked more likely to add to their tally. Manchester United moved to within one point of fourth-placed Leicester City. Villa, on the other hand, are stuck in the relegation zone, four points from safety with four games to go.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David de Gea: 6/10

It was a record-breaking night for de Gea personally as well, becoming the club’s leading overseas appearance-maker. Manchester United’s Spanish shot-stopper’s enjoyed one of the most uneventful of his 399 appearances to date as he was rarely called into action at any point.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 6/10

The young English full-back has embraced his attacking role with increased vigour and bombed forward at every opportunity. Wan-Bissaka’s new-found attacking instincts almost saw him register his first-ever goal at senior level early in the second half but he missed a sitter from close range. However, his defensive instincts have not diminished as he was always on hand to defend any threatening attacks Villa mounted down his flank.

Passed fit to play after suffering a back injury in Manchester United’s previous game, Lindelof overcame a nervy start and slowly grew into the match, making his fair share of interceptions and bringing the ball out from the back with confidence.

It was a commanding performance in defence from Manchester United’s skipper as he strung together a number of decisive challenges that kept Samatta, Grealish, El Ghazi, and the rest of Villa’s attackers at bay.

Shaw has been one of Manchester United’s most consistent performers this season, quietly going about his business game after game. The left-back forayed forward in support of Rashford regularly but was also always on hand to make a crucial tackle or timely interception back in his half.

Fresh from signing a new contract that will see him stay at Manchester United till 2023, Matic showcased exactly what United were getting with a player of his talents and experience, forming an extremely effective shield in front of his defenders and foiling a number of Aston Villa attacks before coming off for McTominay with 25 minutes to go.

Paul Pogba: 8/10

The Frenchman capped off a fine individual display with a goal

The flashy Frenchman seems to be content to let Bruno Fernandes take care of business further up the pitch while he takes up a more withdrawn role in this new-look Manchester United side. Pogba showcased his incredible passing ability with a number of exquisite cross-field balls out wide in the first half before getting in on the scoring with a precise finish in the second. One or two careless giveaways were the only blemishes on his record, even after he moved into an advanced position following Bruno’s departure.

Mason Greenwood: 8.5/10

The United youngster continued his fine form in front of goal

Manchester United’s golden boy continued his fine form in front of goal, this time scoring with a powerful right-footed effort that gave Pepe Reina in the Aston Villa net no chance. The 18-year-old has firmly cemented his place in the starting eleven now and was perhaps their greatest attacking threat in the first half.

Bruno Fernandes: 7/10

Despite giving Manchester United the lead from the penalty spot, the Portuguese playmaker was off his best in the first half, with his usually accurate passes and through-balls regularly being intercepted by the opposition. With Manchester United having doubled their lead just before half time, Fernandes grew into the game and set up Pogba for the third goal with a cleverly-taken corner.

Marcus Rashford: 6/10

Still some way off finding his pre-lockdown form again, Rashford looked lively in patches down United’s left flank and linked up well with Martial and Greenwood as part of a threatening new-look front three for the Red Devils. Even though others in the team are scoring freely, Solskjaer would be hoping that Rashford finds his scoring boots sooner rather than later.

Anthony Martial: 7/10

Having made the headlines for his goal-scoring exploits of late, Martial showcased other aspects of his game on this occasion. The Frenchman showed remarkable tenacity to win the ball off Tyrone Mings on the half-line before setting up Greenwood for Manchester United’s second, justifying his place as the starting centre-forward. He would consider himself unlucky not to score, seeing a powerful effort cannon off the bar in the second half.

Substitutes:

Scott McTominay: 6/10

Having been replaced in the starting eleven by Matic post-lockdown, the young Scot would have been keen to catch the eye after coming on for the Serb on 65 minutes. A possible future replacement for Matic, McTominay slotted into the central defensive midfield role quite seamlessly and looked at home in that position.

Brandon Williams: 6/10

Usually used at left-back, Williams filled in at right-back after coming on for Wan-Bissaka mid-way through the second half and delivered a competent performance, making timely tackles and getting forward well.

Fred: 6/10

Another of Manchester United’s midfielders who have had to make do with a place on the bench post-restart as opposed to a starting role before it, Fred replaced Bruno with just under 20 minutes to go and put in a typically all-action performance in the center of the park.

Odion Ighalo: 5/10

The Nigerian made his now customary appearance off the bench in place of Anthony Martial and showcased his hold-up play, but did not get on the ball much as the game wound down.

The pacy Welshman came on for Greenwood for the last 10 minutes to give Villa’s tired defenders a new problem but was unable to create many scoring opportunities.