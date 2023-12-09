Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal: Gunners' Player Ratings from their second defeat of the season in a close game | Premier League 2023-24

Arsenal fell to a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday, December 9.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of six wins in their last six games across competitions. Their last outing was a dramatic 4-3 win over Luton Town as Declan Rice scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to secure three points.

Manager Mikel Arteta fielded a strong lineup for this contest.

Aston Villa made an electric start to the game as they raced into a one-goal lead with just seven minutes on the clock. Leon Bailey played a lovely assist towards John McGinn as he applied a lovely finish to make it 1-0.

With 53% possession of the ball, Arsenal attempted eight shots in the first half but just four of those were on target. They dominated attacking play after conceding but were unable to convert their chances in the first half.

Aston Villa led Arsenal 1-0 at the break.

Arsenal bossed possession in the second half in a bid to create several chances and score from them. However, with 69% of the ball, they managed just one shot on target from four tries. Aston Villa defended well until midway through the second half and then added rotational fouling to their tactics to break down the Gunners' play.

Four of the hosts' players were booked in the second half as they looked to defend their slender lead with tooth and nail. In the end, Aston Villa succeeded to defend their lead and won the game, taking them within a point of Arsenal in third place.

On that note, let's take a look at the Gunners' player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 6.5/10

Raya made two saves in the game and distributed the ball with 73% accuracy.

Benjamin White - 6.5/10

White had a good game as he won three duels, making three clearances, three tackles and one interception.

William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba had a decent game in defence, winning six of his eight duels and making four tackles and two clearances in the process. He also attempted one shot on target.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel was solid at the back as he won four of his five duels, making four clearances, two blocks and two tackles. He also played one key pass and four long balls.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7/10

Zinchenko had a decent game despite having two tough personal match-ups in Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby. He won nine of his 11 duels, making six tackles and one clearance. He also played one key pass and four long balls.

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

The Arsenal captain had a rather below-par evening as he could have got on the scoresheet on more than one occasion. He passed the ball with 87% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won three duels.

Declan Rice - 7/10

Rice had a decent game in midfield and was booked for a foul in the second half. He passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including one key pass and two long balls. He also won six of his 12 duels.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

Havertz had a decent game as he passed the ball with 74% accuracy, including two key passes. Havertz also won nine duels and made three tackles.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Saka had a decent game as he attempted three shots but just one of them was on target. He also won 10 of his 15 duels and played one key pass.

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

Jesus had a decent game as he attempted one shot on target and completed two dribbles. He also won five duels and made three tackles.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6/10

Martinelli had a poor game as he failed to make an impact in the final third. He missed one big chance to score in the first half. The Brazilian also won just one of his eight duels.

Substitutes

Leandro Trossard - 6.5/10

Trossard replaced Martinelli midway through the second half and played well.

Edward Nketiah - 6.5/10

Nketiah replaced Jesus late in the game and missed a good chance to equalize in stoppage time.

Reiss Nelson - N/A

He came on in the dying embers of the contest and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.