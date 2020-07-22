Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal Player Ratings as toothless Gunners struggle at Villa Park | Premier League 2019-20

Arsenal stumbled to a 1-0 defeat after a lacklustre performance against relegation-threatened Aston Villa at the Villa Park earlier today. The Gunners created only one chance of note against Dean Smith's determined side and Mikel Arteta will be thoroughly disappointed with his side today.

Arsenal made five changes to the side that pulled off a brilliant victory against Manchester City over the weekend and the result was a disjointed and uninspiring performance. The Gunners improved in the second half after a few interesting tactical tweaks but failed to trouble Pepe Reina in Aston Villa's goal.

*Huge* result at the bottom of the table as Aston Villa climb out of the bottom three with just one game to go! — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 21, 2020

Aston Villa steals three points from Arsenal with an excellent first-half goal

Arsenal took some time to set the tempo of the tempo today and was not able to create any clear-cut chances in the first 20 minutes. Aston Villa struggled against the Gunners' technical quality and depended heavily on Jack Grealish to provide sources of inspiration.

Aston Villa drew first blood against the run of play immediately after the cooling break after the Gunners failed to clear their lines and Trezeguet lashed an excellent volley into the bottom corner to leave Emiliano Martinez stunned. Arsenal had plenty of possession but failed to trouble Pepe Reina in the first half as Aston Villa seemed determined to hold on to its lead.

Jack Grealish was excellent for Aston Villa

Mikel Arteta's tactical tweaks saw Arsenal present a greater threat in the second half and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka could have both scored to put the Gunners on level terms. Arsenal was inefficient in the final third, however, and went into its cooling break without a goal to its name.

Arsenal nearly got the equaliser a few minutes after the cooling break after Edward Nketiah rose brilliantly to head the ball on to the post. Nicolas Pepe created a few openings for Arsenal in the final stages but Aston Villa firmly held on and boosted its chances of Premier League survival ahead of the final matchday,

Emiliano Martinez - 6.5/10

The Argentine shot-stopper could not do much about Trezeguet's goal and was rooted to the spot as the Egyptian's thunderous volley rocketed past him into the bottom corner. Martinez was a mere spectator for the rest of the match as Arsenal dominated the possession but were not incisive in the final third.

David Luiz - 7/10

David Luiz put in yet another composed performance at the heart of Arsenal's defence and could do nothing about Aston Villa's opening goal. The Brazilian was taken off for Kieran Tierney in the second half as Arteta implemented a change in formation.

Rob Holding - 6.5/10

Rob Holding did not do much wrong for Arsenal and made a few key interceptions in the first half. The centre-back was easily beaten by Jack Grealish on a few occasions but recovered well and put in a decent performance.

Sead Kolasinac - 5.5/10

Sead Kolasinac lost Tyrone Mings in the build-up to the opening goal and lost the ball in a few dangerous areas in the first half. The defender will have to improve to cement his place in Arsenal's starting eleven.

Cedric Soares did not have the best of games

Cedric Soares - 5.5/10

Cedric Soares should have done much more to prevent Aston Villa's goal in the first half. The full-back gave Trezeguet far too much time and space to time his volley and was largely ineffective on the right flank.

Lucas Torreira - 6/10

Lucas Torreira was handed a rare start by Mikel Arteta and was his tenacious self in the first half. The Uruguayan failed to make an impact in the final third and was replaced by Granit Xhaka after half-time

Dani Ceballos - 6.5/10

Dani Ceballos showed glimpses of his passing range and exquisite ball control on several occasions and dictated play for Arsenal. The Spaniard was unable to break Aston Villa's rigid defensive lines, however, and was the only midfielder in the side creative enough to create chances in the final third.

Bukayo Saka - 6/10

Bukayo Saka did not have the best of nights in an Arsenal shirt and failed to make the most of the opportunities that came his way tonight. The wing-back understood the game well and got himself into good positions but needs to improve on his final product.

Arsenal are set to finish between 8-10th place.



Their worst Premier League finish since 1995. 😬 pic.twitter.com/q44miQp1yV — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 21, 2020

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6/10

Aubameyang had a game to forget and was starved of the ball as Arsenal struggled to bring the ball forward against Aston Villa's deep block. The Gabonese forward outpaced Aston Villa's defence on one occasion in the second half but inexplicably failed to find Eddie Nketiah with his cross.

Edward Nketiah - 6.5/10

Like his attacking teammates, Nketiah saw very little of the ball despite Arsenal's hegemony over the ball. The youngster nearly got his side the equaliser with a brilliant header that bounced off the post and into Pepe Reina's hands.

Alexandre Lacazette - 6/10

Arsenal's French striker displayed an incredible work-rate and won the ball several times in the middle of the pitch. Lacazette misplaced several crucial passes, however, and will have to improve if Arsenal is to win the FA Cup.

Substitutes

Granit Xhaka - 6/10

Granit Xhaka came on in the second half to inject some creativity into Arsenal's midfield and his presence allowed Dani Ceballos to move into a more advanced position. The Swiss international was composed on the ball but was not able to influence his side's fortunes in the final third.

Nicolas Pepe - 7/10

Nicolas Pepe was introduced in the second half as Arsenal searched for an equaliser. The French winger was Arsenal's most potent threat on the counter and drew several fouls from Aston Villa's defence.

Nicolas Pepe was regularly fouled by Aston Villa

Kieran Tierney - 6.5/10

Mikel Arteta used Kieran Tierney to switch to a 4-4-2 formation in the second half. The Scottish full-back had a mixed outing and many of his forward forays were kept in check by a determined Aston Villa defence.

Joe Willock - NA

Joe Willock came on as a late substitute and was unable to make much of an impact.

