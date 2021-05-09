Create
Aston Villa 1-3 Manchester United: 5 talking points as Red Devils mount another comeback victory | Premier League 2020-21

Bruno Fernandes scored for the 27th time this season as Manchester United kept Manchester City waiting
Sachin Bhat
Manchester City's title celebrations were put on hold once again as Manchester United fought back from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park on Sunday.

Bertrand Traore's first-half opener made no difference as goals from Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani after the break ensured another comeback victory for the Red Devils.

During a cagey opening half where the visitors failed to create many chances, they fell behind after a defensive mix-up culminated with Traore receiving the ball and slamming home from a tight angle.

Once again, the Red Devils were left needing a strong performance in the second half and produced exactly that, netting thrice as the Clarets were blown away by the onslaught.

Manchester United remain 10 points behind champions-elect City with a game in hand but have strengthened their place in the top four.

Here are the major talking points from the clash:

#1 Manchester United, the comeback kings of Europe!

Cavani sealed it for Manchester United with a late strike
Manchester United falling behind in an away match and then fighting back to secure all three points - does that ring a bell? The side have made a reputation as the comeback kings this season and burnished the same with another come-from-behind victory today.

A lackluster opening stanza from the Red Devils left them with a deficit at the break. But they got their act together in the second half and dominated the proceedings to secure a win, making it 28 points claimed from losing positions in away games this season, more than any side in Europe's top-five leagues.

#2 Villa pounce on sloppy defending from United

Traore rounded off a wonderful move by Villa
Traore rounded off a wonderful move by Villa

Manchester United are a formidable side but not without their flaws. They've conceded plenty of goals in recent weeks and defensive issues propped up again today as a mix-up at the back culminated in a goal for Villa.

John McGinn easily pinned the ball away from Scott McTominay before squaring it to Douglas Luiz, who then passed to Traore, with the midfielder then beating Lindelof to fire into the top corner. The Swede, in particular, could've done better there.

EPL 2020-21 Aston Villa Football Manchester United Bruno Fernandes Mason Greenwood Ole Gunnar Solskjær Football News Premier League Teams 2020-21
