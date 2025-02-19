Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool: Reds' Player Ratings as Salah and Alexander-Arnold score in a thrilling match | Premier League 2024-25

Liverpool came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 19.

The result sees the Reds move eight points clear of Arsenal at the top with their 61 points from 26 matches. Villa, on the other hand, remain ninth with 39 points from 26 matches.

Both Aston Villa and Liverpool made electric starts to the contest with most of the major goalmouth action taking place in the first half. The Reds grabbed the lead 29 minutes into the contest as Andres Garcia passed the ball straight to Diogo Jota. The Portuguese international showed unselfishness to lay the ball off to Mohamed Salah, who smashed it past a stranded Emi Martinez.

However, a weak clearance from Liverpool at the other end handed Aston Villa their leveler in the 38th minute. Dominik Szoboszlai's header fell straight to Youri Tielemans who was lurking in anticipation at the far post. The Belgian volleyed the ball home to make it 1-1. The hosts still had more in the bag before the half-time interval as they grabbed the lead.

Ollie Watkins and Lucas Digne combined for a lovely give-and-go started by the former, who made a lovely run into the box. The full-back's cross found him with perfect precision as Watkins converted to make it 2-1.

The second half was played at a slower tempo compared to the first as Aston Villa exercised caution and picked their moments to attack. Liverpool, on the other hand, tried to force the issue with some quick breaks and were rewarded for their persistence shortly after the hour-mark. This time Salah turned provider as he set up Trent Alexander-Arnold to make it 2-2.

Both teams had some great moments with Liverpool having slightly better chances to win the game late on. Substitute Darwin Nunez found himself with an empty net to aim at but fired his shot into the stands from close-range. Emi Martinez was called upon for a sprint and tackle to deny the Uruguayan late on as neither side was able to win the game.

On that note, let's take a look at the Reds' player ratings.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 6.5/10

Alisson had a busy first half in which he made one save but conceded two goals. He faced two other shots in the second half which were blocked by his defenders.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8/10

Alexander-Arnold made four clearances and won one duel in defence. He scored Liverpool's leveler after 61 minutes but was subbed off shortly after in a surprising move by Arne Slot.

Ibrahima Konate - 8/10

Konate was solid at the back as he won eight duels, making 10 clearances, four tackles and one block. He also played one key pass.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Van Dijk had a decent game at the back as he won seven duels, making four clearances, two interceptions and one block.

Andrew Robertson - 7/10

Robertson had a mixed performance as his defensive contributions were weak, losing all but one of his six duels. However, he played four key passes and one accurate cross.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6.5/10

Gravenberch was ineffective in midfield as he won just two of his nine duels. He was also dribbled past thrice and lost possession six times.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7.5/10

Mac Allister had a great game with the ball and his accurate distribution helped the Reds maintain momentum. He had a passing accuracy of 98% and also won 10 duels.

Mohamed Salah - 8.5/10

Salah had a great game in the final third as usual, scoring one and assisting one. He also dribbled past opponents twice and won two duels as well.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7.5/10

Szoboszlai had a good game on the ball, playing three key passes and creating one big chance. He also attempted three shots with one on target, but won just two of seven duels.

Curtis Jones - 7/10

Jones had a 92% passing accuracy and also won five duels in a decent performance.

Diogo Jota - 7/10

Jota provided one assist but had no luck in front of goal. He had the most shots among all Liverpool players, with five off-target and one blocked.

Substitutes

Conor Bradley - 6.5/10

Bradley came on after the hour-mark but had to be replaced late in the game after picking up a knock.

Darwin Nunez - 5.5/10

Nunez missed one glorious chance to win the game for the Reds and also gave possession away five times in eight touches.

Luis Diaz & Jarell Quansah - N/A

They came on late in the game and did not contribute enough to warrant a rating.

