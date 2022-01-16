Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester United: 5 talking points as magical Coutinho orchestrates Villa comeback | Premier League 2021-22

In a thrilling Premier League encounter at Villa Park, Aston Villa came from behind to hold Manchester United to a 2-2 draw on Saturday. Newly-signed Philippe Coutinho marked his return to the English top-flight with an assist and a goal after Bruno Fernandes bagged a brace to give United a two-goal lead.

United were without Cristiano Ronaldo for the trip to Birmingham but that didn't stop them from taking an early lead, albeit with a little help from Emi Martinez. They controlled the game from that point onwards but could not add a second goal in the first half.

Aston Villa pushed Manchester United on to the backfoot with their high-intensity approach after the break, which laid the foundation for a memorable comeback against United.

We take a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5 Two Aston Villa errors, two goals for Manchester United

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

The Red Devils bagged an early lead against Aston Villa thanks to a howler from Emiliano Martinez as Bruno Fernandes' long-range shot following a free-kick routine went through his legs and into the back of the net.

Despite claims from the Argentine keeper that Edinson Cavani interfered with his line of sight, the sixth-minute goal was allowed. Though Manchester United enjoyed a great passage of play in the following half an hour, it wasn't until an hour later that the Red Devils were able to double their advantage.

Their second goal of the game was again a result of an error from the hosts, as Morgan Sanson's backpass was not strong enough to make it to Tyrone Mings and was intercepted by Fred. The Brazilian midfielder played through Fernandes who took a touch before slamming the ball into the roof of the net.

Had Villa been more careful, United might've struggled to find the back of the net here.

#4 A game of two halves ends as a well-contested draw

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

The game concluded as a tale of two halves as Manchester United's first-half dominance was undone by Aston Villa's spirited second-half display.

United took an early lead and set the tempo for the game in the first 30 minutes Ralf Rangnick emphasizes controlling the game but even after Manchester United took a two-goal lead, it seemed like Villa were the more dangerous side.

Villa were struggling in the first half and were chasing the ball for the most part. In the second half, they turned the tables around with an attack-minded approach which United had no answers to.

Both sides put in great displays in either half and it was only fair that both sides shared the spoils here.

