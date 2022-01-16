Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester United: Red Devils player ratings as Coutinho shines on Premier League return | Premier League 2021-22

Philippe Coutinho marked his Premier League return with a goal that helped Aston Villa secure a 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Saturday. Bruno Fernandes’ brace had given the Red Devils a 2-0 lead, but Jacob Ramsey halved the deficit before Coutinho’s late equaliser.

As was the case in their FA Cup clash earlier in the week, United took an early lead against Villa. Fernandes’ long-range effort was unfortunately spilled into his own net by Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez in the sixth minute. The visitors dominated the opening exchanges, before Villa slowly clawing their way back into the game as the half progressed.

After a stern examination from the hosts at the start of the second half, Fernandes doubled United’s lead in the 67th minute. Villa found a way back into the game with a fine strike from Ramsey in the 77th minute. Coutinho then brought his new team back on level terms five minutes later, netting on his debut for Steven Gerrard’s men.

The game eventually ended on level terms, with Aston Villa earning a deserved point and United left ruing their missed opportunities.

On that note, here are Manchester United’s player ratings from the game.

David de Gea: 6/10

The Spaniard continued his fine form in goal for United, but was powerless to stop either of Villa’s goals. His seven saves eventually won a vital point for his team.

Diogo Dalot: 5/10

Dalot showed good attacking intent without creating anything of note going forward. The Portuguese also struggled to keep tabs on Digne when the latter forayed forward.

Victor Lindelof: 5/10

Lindelof dealt reasonably well with the threat of Ings and Watkins, making six clearances and three recoveries on the night.

Raphael Varane: 5/10

The Frenchman started off solidly, but wilted in the second half along with his teammates as Villa upped their intensity. Varane played the ball out from the back well, attempting 55 passes with 95% accuracy.

Alex Telles: 6/10

Telles impressed in the first half before fading away in the second.

Telles was a constant threat down the left flank, linking up well with Elanga and getting into some great positions. His defensive positioning in the second half left a bit to be desired when Villa attacked down the wings.

Nemanja Matic: 5/10

Matic was United’s midfield enforcer, using his physicality to break up play in the middle of the park. The Serb was booked in the first half for an ill-timed tackle on Danny Ings, though.

Fred: 7/10

The Brazilian was energetic as ever in midfield, and was often found leading the United press. He created four chances, including setting up Fernandes’ second goal.

Mason Greenwood: 5/10

With most of United’s attacking play coming down the opposite flank, Greenwood shone only in flashes. A couple of presentable chances came his way, but the youngster was unable to make the most of them.

Bruno Fernandes: 8/10

Fernandes (right) was United’s most dangerous player, and bagged a well-deserved brace.

Playing through the middle, Fernandes bagged two goals and looked threatening. United’s midfield talisman did not neglect his defensive duties either, but he picked up a booking early in the second half.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 55 - Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 55 goals in 70 Premier League appearances for Manchester United (33 goals, 22 assists), with only Mohamed Salah (63) recording more combined goals and assists in the competition since Fernandes' debut (February 2020). Talisman. 55 - Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 55 goals in 70 Premier League appearances for Manchester United (33 goals, 22 assists), with only Mohamed Salah (63) recording more combined goals and assists in the competition since Fernandes' debut (February 2020). Talisman. https://t.co/ovsYf8yKPU

Anthony Elanga: 6/10

Making his first league start of the season, Elanga showed impressive pace and trickery down United’s left flank, causing Villa a lot of trouble.

Squawka Football @Squawka Anthony Elanga for Man Utd vs. Aston Villa:



100% aerial duels won

8 duels won

6 touches in opp. box (most)

4 shots

3 aerial duels won

2 take-ons (=most)

2 fouls won

1 tackle

1 interception



Impressed. Anthony Elanga for Man Utd vs. Aston Villa: 100% aerial duels won 8 duels won 6 touches in opp. box (most) 4 shots3 aerial duels won 2 take-ons (=most) 2 fouls won 1 tackle 1 interception Impressed. https://t.co/VYEWX0as5i

Edinson Cavani: 4/10

Cavani was rather isolated in attack for United, ending the game with the least touches (32) of any outfield player who played 90 minutes. Although he closed the Villa defenders down with great energy, the Uruguayan had no shots at all in the game.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes against Aston Villa:

Jadon Sancho: NA.

Sancho was a late second-half substitute, but failed to get on the ball as Villa dominated proceedings towards the end of the game.

Donny van de Beek: N.A.

The Dutchman came on for the final few minutes, and barely made an impact on the game.

Jesse Lingard: NA.

Lingard did not get a touch of the ball after coming on with about a minute left to play.

Edited by Bhargav