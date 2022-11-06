Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United: 5 hits and flops as Unai Emery's side bring Red Devils crashing to ground | Premier League 2022-23

Unai Emery took charge of a struggling Aston Villa side and immediately struck gold, as Villa crushed high-flying Manchester United 3-1 at home in the Premier League on Sunday (November 6).

It was a new and free-flowing Villa, rid of the mental shackles that had upended many of their previous games as they ran the United defence ragged. Jamaican winger Leon Bailey opened the scoring in the seventh minute, getting on the end of a fine move to slot the ball into the far corner past David de Gea with his left foot.

Lucas Digne then used his own potent left foot to great effect in a set-piece. His powerful free-kick in the 11th minute flew past the hapless David de Gea to leave Manchester United shell-shocked and down 2-0.

The visitors did get some semblance of control post the second and were lucky to pull one back in the 45th. Luke Shaw's wild shot from outside the box took a wicked deflection off Jacob Ramsey to fly into Ollie Martinez's net for an own goal that bought United back into the game.

However, Ramsey made amends at the start of the second to finish off another classy Villa move, meeting a low cross from the right with a delectable first-time shot into the corner.

United never got back into the game after that and remain in fifth on 23 points from 13. Villa are 13th with 15 points from 14 games. On that note, here're the five hits and flops from a pulsating Premier League clash:

#5 Hit - Unai Emery (Villa)

Emery on his Villa dugout debut.

It was a very good evening indeed for the experienced Unai Emery. The Spanish tactician had a disappointing spell at the helm of Arsenal, where his English accent was cruelly and unfairly made fun of. Emery subsequently resurrected his career at Villareal, where he won the Europa League and is now back in the Premier League with a vengeance.

He said before his first game in charge that he wants to give trophies and European football to the Birmingham team. In three training sessions, he seems to have already helped them turn over a new leaf.

One match, one win, three goals and three points claimed over the most successful Premier League team who have themselves improved over the last few games to become a winning unit.

Picture this: Emery has led Villa to their first home Premier League win over Manchester United since 1995. Superhit.

#4 Flop - Cristiano Ronaldo (United)

Ronaldo endured a quiet evening at Villa Park.

United manager Erik ten Hag handed the captain's armband to Cristiano Ronalo, in a surprising turn of events after the perennial GOAT contender's transgressions over the last month.

That sent social media into meltdown and the maestro. Ronaldo, who has redeemed himself with a goal and an assist in the last two games, was expected to take centre-stage with regular captain Harry Maguire on the bench and Bruno Fernandes suspended.

However, that was not to be, as the Portuguese five-time Ballon d'Or winner endured a frustrating evening. Ronaldo was marked out of most moves as Villa kept him on a leash. He played for 90 minutes to conjure only one shot on target, a meek header from a good break that Martinez easily saved. That was one of Manchester United's best chances of the game as well.

#3 Hit - Emiliano Martinez (Villa)

Emiliano Martinez kept a clean sheet against United.

No, Emiliano Martinez isn't listed as a hit here because of his audacious juggle with the head mid-game (but it counts).

However, the Argentine was at his imperious best in this game, Martinez had his swagger back in his demenour, making fine saves, organising his defence well and rushing out to punch crosses away from the box.

#2 Flop - United defence

Manchester United's back four of Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw began the game on the back foot and never recovered.

De Gea, in stupendous form in the previous games, looked strangely subdued as well, as Villa launched wave after wave of attacks and counter-attacks that the Red Devils had not answer for. That was curious, as United's defensive solidity has been one of the high points of their game over three consecutive wins.

Martinez was the best of the lot with his characteristic aggression and fight, but even he seemed to be running out of ideas often in this disappointing loss.

#1 Hit - Jacob Ramsey (Villa)

Jacob Ramsey was on a roll against United.

It's not often that you are one of the best players of your team after scoring an own goal, but that's what Jacob Ramsey was this afternoon.

The midfielder symbolized the verb and aggression of the Aston Villa team on the pitch and enjoyed his advanced role. He set up Bailey's opener and scored the third through a thunderous finish. 52 touches and 23 successful passes summed up Ramsey's dominant night.

